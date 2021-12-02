Spice up your summer with these tasty recipes

Summer is here! This means that the endless strings of braais and pool parties are also here. What can you possibly bring that is delicious but not a drag to prepare in an already hot kitchen?

We have you covered because the following two recipes are delicious summer ideas. Lamb chops with potato salad and sweet-and-sour beans Serves: 8

Ingredients Lamb chops 4 tsp Hinds steak and chops spice

8 lamb chops Canola oil, to fry 2 tbs butter or margarine

Potato salad 4 - 5 medium potatoes, peeled and cut into 2cm pieces, boil in salted water until cooked Fresh chives, finely chopped

1 onion, finely chopped 1 cup mayonnaise 2 tsp Hinds potato spice

2 Rhodes Quality dill gherkins, finely chopped 4 eggs, hard-boiled, peeled, and cut into quarters Sweet-and-sour beans

4 x 400 g Rhodes Quality beans 1 onion, finely chopped 1 tsp Hinds paprika

1 tsp Hinds mixed herbs 2 tbs Hinds salt and vinegar spice ½ cup olive or canola oil

Freshly chopped parsley to serve Pinch Hinds white pepper Method

Lamb chops Sprinkle the Hinds steak and chops spice over the lamb. Heat a splash of oil and the butter in a large frying pan and fry the chops for 3 - 5 minutes on each side, depending on how thickly your chops are cut.

If they are thicker, you may have to cook them for longer. Once done, remove from the pan and set aside to rest. Potato salad

To make the potato salad, combine all the ingredients in a large salad bowl and mix gently, while the potatoes are hot, then sprinkle the chopped chives on top. Sweet-and sour-beans Combine the beans, onion, paprika, mixed herbs, salt and vinegar spice, and oil.

Add white pepper to taste and freshly chopped parsley to serve. Beef curry bunny chow Serves: 4

Ingredients 1.5kg chuck or stewing beef (cubed) 4 tbs cooking oil

1 large onion, chopped 1 tbs fresh garlic, grated 1 tsp Hinds spices cayenne pepper

2 tsp Hinds spices turmeric 1 tsp chilli powder 3 tbs Pakco curry paste

2 tbs fresh coriander, chopped 2 fresh curry leaves Water or stock as needed

2 medium potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks 1 can coconut milk Juice of one fresh lemon

Method Cover the base of a pot with oil. Heat the oil on medium heat, add the meat and brown it. Once the meat is brown remove it from the pot and set it aside. Add the chopped onion and garlic in the same pot with the oil and sauté until the onions are soft. Add all the spices and toast for 1 minute or just until fragrant, add Pakco curry paste and mix it while cooking for a few seconds.

Place the browned meat back in the pot. Toss and coat the meat then add cayenne pepper, salt the fresh coriander, curry leaves, and cover with water/stock sufficient to cook the meat through. Use about 6 cups of water and add two more cups when adding potatoes. Bring the pot to a boil, cover, and reduce the heat to medium. Simmer for 1 hour 30 minutes then add the potatoes and cook for a further 30 to 40 minutes or until potatoes are tender, adding liquid when necessary.

Once the meat and potatoes are cooked and tender, add the coconut milk and simmer for 10 minutes or just until the sauce thickens. Drizzle in the lemon juice and mix it in. In the meantime, slice two loaves of bread in halves and hollow out the centre of each half, creating cube-shaped bowls out of each loaf. Be careful to leave enough bread around the edges to keep the structure of the “bowl”.