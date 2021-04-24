Tasty or weird? This viral ‘marshmallow salad’ recipe has us very confused

Social media has turned into a hotspot for tasty food recipes.

Many recipes have gone viral since last year: think TikTok’s cloud bread, dalgona coffee, and feta pasta.

Just recently, we were introduced to popcorn salad which left many Twitter users stunned and appalled.

American cookbook author, blogger, and host of the Food Network cooking show Girl Meets Farm Molly Yeh recently went viral over a recent recipe she shared on her show.

It contained piles of soggy-looking popcorn as well as peas. Yeh’s “crunchy snap pea popcorn salad” racked up millions of views, horrifying food lovers. The recipe is a mixture of popcorn, mayo dressing, cheese powder, and a variety of vegetables. It is decorated with celery leaves and watercress so that it becomes the centrepiece of any dinner table. Yeh spent most of the episode trying to convince viewers that the “texture of the popcorn is so weirdly good.”

"I just can't get enough of it. This is my kind of salad. This salad is going to crunch… I mean, crush, at our party,” she said. One critic dubbed the soggy popcorn salad a "crime against humanity".

Another salad that we think is a "crime against humanity" is the marshmallow salad. While browsing through the internet this week, we came across this bizarre recipe by blogger, Karen Bertelsen. Bertelsen wrote that similar to ambrosia and served with a meal and not as a dessert, this weird recipe is part of their family tradition.

“For as long as that mushy thing in my skull can remember, my family has served Marshmallow Salad at holiday dinners. Marshmallow salad is also known as Ambrosia. On occasion, we’d call it Sour Cream Salad. Truth is, we never knew what to call it, other than an embarrassment. We’re not the fanciest people on earth, but we’re fancy enough to know anything that includes marshmallows should at least be served as a dessert. You see, for some reason, we never serve Ambrosia as a dessert. We served it as a side dish,” she wrote in her blog.

If you would like to try the recipe, below is the recipe.

Marshmallow salad

Ingredients

300ml can mandarin oranges drained very well

400ml can crushed pineapple drained very well

1 cup sour cream

⅓ cup maraschino cherries cut in half

¼ cup sweetened shredded coconut

3 cups mini marshmallows

Method

Add all the ingredients to a bowl and fold them together.

Cover with plastic and let set in the fridge overnight.