If you are not one for the traditional Christmas lunch why not treat your family and friends, and fire up the braai this Christmas?

As we build-up to Christmas Day, we tend to have people over all the time.

If you are worried about what to fire up, Culinary Artist at Granny Mouse Country House & Spa, Theo Mannie shares below some of the foods you can try on the braai.

Pineapple and chorizo kebabs. Picture: Supplied

Pineapple and chorizo kebabs

Chorizo contains smoked paprika. The combination of this spice with the sweetness from the pineapple works well.

Squid salad

Try a warm squid salad. Cut baby marrow, carrots and brinjal into thick ribbons. Cook over the grill and brush with oil that has been seasoned with Cajun spice. Once cooked, layer the veg followed by the squid. Top with cherry tomatoes, rocket and salad dressing.

Because of its thickness. Lebanese flatbread is perfect for making wraps on the braai. Create your fillings, wrap and sear on the braai.

Summer braai trout. Picture: Supplied

Trout stuffed with couscous

Make your couscous, stuff it into the trout together with fresh herbs like fennel and thyme. Add a couple of lemon or orange slices and cover with foil before placing over the braai to cook. Cook for about eight minutes each side.

Flame-grilled venison with a blueberry compote and vegetables

Place a saucepan with blueberries and sugar in a pan. Place over the braai and reduce until the sugar has completely melted and the berries start to break down. Blanch the vegetables in boiling water for about sixty seconds, and finish on the braai.

Cook venison fillets to your liking, then place over the vegetables and drizzle the berry over it.