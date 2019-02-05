Throw out the antidepressants, cancel your appointment with the therapist - I have just discovered coffee flavoured mousse - guaranteed to soothe any stressed soul.



Just prescribe a plateful of this to the anxious and stressed and their world will immediately become a little bit lighter.





The foodie scene in South Africa has been crazy about coffee for a while now and between baristas battling it out for best brew in South Africa we are drinking more ground coffee at home, and getting choosier about our beans and blends.





The coffee mousse in question is the recently launched Fair Cape Coffee Mousse, launched to accompany their award-winning chocolate mousse.





This seriously light easy and decadent mousse has a smooth, silky texture with flavours of freshly brewed espresso.

It is not as sweet as the traditional chocolate mousse (I tried them side by side) - which makes it feel less of an indulgence.





This seriously light easy and decadent mousse has a smooth, silky texture with flavours of freshly brewed espresso.

The delicate creamy coffee fusion made for a perfect dessert after an afternoon braai. A few of my guests (those who were the designated drivers) chose to enjoy it with an espresso while others chose to pair it with brandy or dark rum - both were a hit.





The next day I paired it alongside coffee flavoured ice for my kids and they loved it. I have to admit that after the guests were gone and the kids were in bed I spent the rest of the evening on the couch watching Netflix with a tub of coffee mousse - the perfect girls night in.





This light summer dessert will be a hit with your friends and family.



