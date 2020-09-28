Three veg recipes perfect for Meat Free Mondays

It’s the movement that got many people embracing a veg-centric diet and it keeps growing. Meat Free Mondays is not longer a movement. It has become normalised and many actually look forward to a veg only diet on Mondays and other days of the week. So, to make life easier for you today, we have searched our archives for three easy and delicious recipes to have for dinner today, or any other day of the week. From the roast vegetables and veg noodles with peanut sauce, these recipes will remind you of just how delicious and versatile vegetables are. MOROCCAN ROAST VEGETABLES

1 red pepper, cubed

1 yellow pepper, cubed

1 green pepper, cubed

2 red onions, peeled and cut into wedges

1 large brinjal, cubed

4 baby marrows, sliced

250g butternut, cubed

125g baby tomatoes,halved

1 red onion, cut in wedges

80ml olive oil

30ml Moroccan spice

salt and pepper

60ml chopped parsley

Prepare all the vegetables and place in a bowl.

Add the olive oil, spice, salt and pepper.

Toss well to coat and place on a baking tray.

Roast in a preheated oven at 180°C for 40 minutes, stirring halfway.

When all the vegetables are tender, remove and serve sprinkled with parsley.

veg noodles with peanut sauce Picture: Dumisani Sibeko

NOODLES WITH PEANUT SAUCE (Serves 4)

SAUCE

180ml smooth peanut butter

50-60ml lime juice

30ml soy sauce

30ml honey

10ml chopped garlic

10ml chopped ginger

1 red chilli, seeded and chopped

salt and pepper

water to mix

60ml chopped coriander

750ml spiralised vegetables of your choice

sesame seeds for serving

Combine the peanut butter, lime juice, soy sauce, honey, garlic, ginger, chilli and seasoning to taste.

Add enough water to make a coating consistency.

Stir in coriander.

Pour the sauce over the vegetables and toss well. Serve sprinkled with sesame seeds.

This dish can also be served warm by heating the sauce in a pot.

Add the noodles and warm through.

LOW CARB SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE LASAGNE Picture: Chris Collingridge

LOW CARB SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE LASAGNE (Serves 6-8)

4 large brinjals

olive oil

TOMATO SAUCE

15ml olive oil

10ml chopped garlic

2x400g tins of chopped tomatoes

15ml tomato paste

10ml castor sugar

salt and pepper

60ml chopped basil

ARTICHOKE SAUCE

30ml olive oil

2 onions, chopped

15ml chopped garlic

500g cleaned, chopped spinach

2x400g tins artichoke hearts, chopped

500g crème fraiche

60ml grated Parmesan cheese

grated rind and juice of 1 lemon

salt and pepper

60ml chopped dill

300g mozzarella cheese

250ml extra Parmesan cheese

Cut the brinjals into 7mm- thick slices. Brush with olive oil and place on a large oven tray.

Cook under a pre-heated grill for 2-3 minutes a side until light golden. Remove and set aside.

TOMATO SAUCE: Heat the oil in a pot and fry the garlic over a medium heat.

Add the remaining ingredients and simmer gently for 10-15 minutes until slightly thickened.

Remove and cool slightly before pureeing with a stick blender.

ARTICHOKE SAUCE: Heat the olive oil in a pot and fry the onions and garlic over a medium heat until the onions are soft.

Add the spinach and cook over a high heat until the spinach is limp and the liquid has evaporated.

Add the artichokes and cook for 2-3 minutes. Remove from the heat and cool slightly.

Stir in the crème fraiche, Parmesan, lemon rind and juice, and season well. Stir in the dill.

In a 28x35cm ovenproof dish, spread half the tomato sauce. Sprinkle with a third of the mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. Cover with a layer of brinjals.

Spread over half the artichoke sauce. Top with remaining tomato sauce, another third mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. Top with another layer of brinjals and the remaining artichoke sauce.

Sprinkle over the remaining mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. Bake at 180°C for 25-30 minutes until golden and bubbling.

Remove and leave to stand for 10 minutes before serving.