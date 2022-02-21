Tito Mboweni finally tries his hand at cooking a whole fish but tweeps are not impressed

Late last year Tito Mboweni, one of Mzansi’s Twitter cooking sensations, revealed that he would be trying his hand at preparing a whole fish. Mboweni posted a picture of a whole fish on his page with the caption: “Is this how fish is done?” Thinking it was he who had cooked the fish, Twitter users lambasted him for the amount of oil that was used. Mboweni later cleared the air, saying, “I only asked a question”.

“I did not say that I prepared the fish. “I will try next week though. “Brace yourselves!!”

Tweeps could not wait to see him try his hand at making it because is known to love tinned fish – so cooking a whole fish would be an experience for him and his followers. After waiting two months Mboweni has finally done it and, of course, many are unimpressed with his culinary creation. His first mistake was throwing the whole fish into a pot full of water, onion, garlic, tomato, and green pepper. Perhaps he was trying out a simple fish stew recipe but that is not how it is done.

“I know what you will say. “God, he drowned the fish”! Fish lives in water! It’s coming on ok!”, he wrote in the caption. I know what you will say. “God, he drowned the fish”! Fish lives in water! It’s coming on ok! pic.twitter.com/g5ljHfREDZ — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) February 19, 2022 In a follow-up post after he was done cooking and dishing up, Mboweni wrote: “Beyond my expectations! Really tasty! Fresh Yellowtail fish, slow-cooked with fish spices, green peppers, onions, garlic, and lots of tomatoes. Nice.” Beyond my expectations! Really tasty! Fresh Yellow tail fish, slow cooked with fish spices, green peppers, onions, garlic and lots of tomatoes. Nice. pic.twitter.com/DQiw4FkpTW — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) February 19, 2022 Tweeps were not impressed, however.