Top 3 recipes for National Vegetarian Week

It is officially National Vegetarian Week!

With more and more restaurants, grocery stores and celebrities supporting a plant-based diet, vegetarianism is easier to manage and a delicious alternative to your weekly menu board.

During National Vegetarian Week people are encouraged to try going meat-free for a week, with vibrant and exciting vegetarian recipes being promoted and shared. Going meat-free can be difficult for anyone new to vegetarianism, but this week is the perfect opportunity to indulge in different meal options that are rich in new flavours, vegetables and colours.

In celebration, the South African Mushroom Farmers' Association has shared the below umami-rich mushroom recipes that you can try at home. Not only are they spectacular in the flavour category, they are also low in fat, high in fibre and antioxidants, and packed with vitamins and minerals.

Whole wheat spaghetti with mushrooms, kale and hazelnuts

Serves: 4 - 6

Ingredients

500g wholewheat spaghetti

45ml olive oil

l2 cloves garlic, crushed

250g button mushrooms, thickly sliced

100g baby button mushrooms

100g kale, chopped

1 lemon, finely grated zest and juice

100g hazelnuts, toasted and roughly chopped

30ml flat leaf parsley

60ml Parmesan cheese, finely grated

30ml dukkah (optional)

To serve: Parmesan cheese, finely grated dukkah (optional)

Method

Cook the spaghetti according to packet instructions, drain and set aside.

Heat the oil in a pan and gently fry the garlic for 1 minute.

Add the button mushrooms and baby mushrooms and cook for 4-5 minutes.

Add the reserved spaghetti and the kale and cook for 3 minutes, or until the spaghetti is heated through.

Remove from heat and add the remaining ingredients.

Toss to combine.

Serve at once with extra Parmesan cheese and dukkah, if desired.

Oriental mushrooms tacos

Serves: 4

Ingredients

4 fresh Portobello (big brown) mushrooms, cleaned, or 500g Button or Portabella mushrooms, cleaned and threaded onto wooden skewers that have been soaked in water for 30 minutes.

3tbsp Korean barbecue marinade (available at Woolworths), or other barbecue marinade of your choice

1 baby cabbage, finely shredded

1 carrot, grated

¼ red onion, finely sliced

1tsp wasabi

6tbsp good quality mayonnaise

4 soft tacos (any flat-bread will work)

½ avocado, sliced handful coriander leaves lemon wedges, grilled on the braai until caramelized, about 5 minutes

Method

Brush the mushrooms with the barbecue marinade and place straight onto a medium-hot braai, basting with more barbecue sauce as you go, and turning until mushrooms are cooked through, about 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, combine the cabbage, carrot, onion, wasabi and mayonnaise.

Toast soft tacos on the braai, a couple of seconds on each side.

Remove mushrooms from the braai, slice into thick strips, and divide between tacos.

Top with coleslaw, avocado and coriander. Serve immediately with grilled lemon wedges.

Red onion and sweet potato frittata with button mushrooms

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1 large red sweet potato, peeled, sliced and steamed

10ml olive oil

1 red onion, sliced1 clove garlic, crushed

250g button mushrooms, sliced

6 eggs

125ml low fat plain yogurt

Salt and pepper

Fried baby button mushroom for garnish

Micro herbs

Method

Heat the olive oil in an oven proof frying pan, add the onion and garlic and sauté until glossy, add the mushrooms and fry until golden. Arrange the sliced red sweet potato into the pan.

Beat the eggs and yoghurt together, season with salt and pepper. Pour the egg mixture into the frying pan. Heat over a medium plate on the stove top until the frittata is 3 quarters cooked through.

Place the pan under the grill and grill the top of the frittata until souffled and golden.

Serve with extra mushroom and micro herbs.

Cook’s tip: for a meat lover, add 125ml chopped fried bacon to the frittata.