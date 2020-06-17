Try beef potjie with dumplings this winter

When there is a chill in the air, nothing beats stew.

Although South African winters aren’t as harsh as the rest of the world, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy some local dishes that will help you and your family stay warm.

Royal Palm Hotels Head Chef, Qhawe Tshabalala says that hearty winter dinners don’t have to be big on the cost to be big on flavour.

Below Tshabalala shares two dishes that are warming, delectable, and above all uniquely South African.

Beef potjie