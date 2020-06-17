Try beef potjie with dumplings this winter
When there is a chill in the air, nothing beats stew.
Although South African winters aren’t as harsh as the rest of the world, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy some local dishes that will help you and your family stay warm.
Royal Palm Hotels Head Chef, Qhawe Tshabalala says that hearty winter dinners don’t have to be big on the cost to be big on flavour.
Below Tshabalala shares two dishes that are warming, delectable, and above all uniquely South African.
Beef potjie
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp butter
- 4 leeks, only the white parts, cut into discs
- 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 2 cups brown mushrooms, chopped
- 1 cube beef stock
- 1kg stewing beef, cubed
- 1 tub cream cheese
- 1 glass semi-sweet red wine
- 1 handful parsley, finely chopped
Method
- Melt the butter in a potjie over the coals.
- Add the leeks and garlic, season with black pepper, and let it sweat for about 10 minutes until the leeks are tender.
- Add the mushrooms, crumble the cube of beef stock into the potjie and place the meat on top.
- Add the wine and (tightly) cover the potjie with its lid.
- Let the beef potjie simmer over medium coals for about 2 hours. (Or bake it in an oven at 140 ºC for about 2 hours).
- Once the meat is tender, stir in the cream cheese.
- Sprinkle the parsley over the dish and serve immediately.
Idombolo (dumplings)
Ingredients
- 125g cake flour
- 125g mealie meal
- 1tsp instant dry yeast
- 4 tbsp sugar
- ½ tsp salt
- 250ml warm water
Method
- Mix all the dry ingredients in a large bowl.
- Pour in the water and mix until you have a batter. Mix for 10 minutes to develop the gluten.
- Place in a lightly oiled bowl or plastic bag and leave in a warm place to rise for about an hour.
- Place dollops of the batter on top of your stew, cover the pot and cook for 20 to 30 minutes or until puffed up.
- If you want to make steamed bread, leave the batter in the bag, tie the end closed and place it on a trivet or metal vegetable steamer in a pot.
- Fill the pot about a quarter way up with water, don’t fill it anymore otherwise you risk water getting into the bag.
- Place the pot over medium heat and steam for about an hour – keep filling up the pot with water as necessary.
- Remove the bread from the bag before serving.