Vegan and plant-based recipes that are totally crave-worthy

Think vegan or plant-based recipes are dull and boring? Think again! Below, family-owned manufacturer of vegan meat substitutes, The Fry Family Food Company has rounded up some of their favourite finger-licking-good vegan and plant-based recipes, that will impress even the pickiest eaters.

Learn to create plant-based versions of comforting classics, like lasagne and spaghetti, and vegan versions of hotdogs. These tantalising dishes use easy cooking techniques and familiar ingredients, so you can avoid overly complicated recipes without skimping on flavour. Get ready to dig in and enjoy! Family Hot Dog Night

Keep the family happy with these easy yummy hotdogs, done three-ways. Even better, with one simple swop, these hotdogs are totally meat-free – perfect for a family-focused Meat Free Monday. Serves: 8 Ingredients

1 box Fry’s Original Hotdogs 8 hotdog rolls or cut baguette portions Plant-based butter, optional

Potato crisps to serve, optional Fresh dog 50g mixed salad leaves

½ cup pickled carrots ¼ cup vegan mayo ¼ cup sweet chilli sauce

Coriander sprigs, to serve Guac dog 1 avo, smashed with lime juice and seasoned to taste

½ red onion, finely sliced 1 red chilli, sliced (optional) Coriander sprigs, to serve

Lime wedges, to serve Slaw dog ½ cup finely shredded slaw mix

½ cup shaved fennel 2 sweet and sour pickles, sliced plus 1 tsp pickle juice 3 tbs vegan mayo

Method Fry the hotdogs over medium heat until nicely browned and cooked through. Split the hotdog rolls and spread both sides with plant-based butter, if using.

Fresh dog Mix the mayo and sweet chilli sauce together. Assemble the roll starting with salad leaves, then the hotdog, add the pickled carrots. Top with coriander and a drizzle of the mayo sweet chilli sauce. Guac dog

Top some guac over the hotdogs, scatter over the red onion, sliced red chilli, and coriander. Finish with a squeeze of lime juice. Slaw dog

Combine the topping ingredients and adjust seasoning. Place the hotdog in the roll and top with the slaw. Lasagne Inspired

Serves: 4-6 Ingredients 500g penne pasta, cooked al dente

1 tbs vegetable oil 1 medium onion, chopped 2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 box Fry’s Pea Protein Mince 1 large courgette, grated 1 cup water

2 tsp tomato paste 1 tbs chutney Salt and pepper to taste

Sauce 3 tbs plant-based butter or vegetable oil 2 tbs flour

2 cups plant-based milk ½ tbs dijon mustard ¼ tsp paprika

½ tsp onion powder Salt and pepper 2 cups vegan cheese, grated

Method Heat the oil in a large pan over medium heat, add the onion and garlic, and sauté until softened and fragrant. Add Fry’s Pea Protein Mince and grated courgette, and cook for 3-5 minutes, stirring.

Stir through the chutney, tomato paste, and add the water. Simmer for 5 minutes and adjust seasoning. Remove from heat and combine with the cooked pasta, in a medium-sized casserole dish.

Preheat the oven to 180°C. For the sauce, melt the plant-based butter in a small pot over medium heat. Whisk in the flour and fry for 30 seconds, continuously stirring.

Stir in the plant-based milk, as the sauce simmers and starts to thicken. Add the mustard and spices, and season to taste. Remove from heat and pour over the top of the mince and pasta mix.

Top with grated vegan cheese and bake for 15-20 minutes, until cheese is melted and slightly browned. Spaghetti and No-Meatballs With a simple swop, this family favourite becomes meat-free without losing all the flavour and comfort of your everyday spaghetti and meatballs.

Serves: 4 Ingredients ½ tbs olive oil

1 small onion, finely chopped 2 garlic cloves, crushed 1 box Fry’s No-Meatballs

2 cups tomato passata 1 tsp dried mixed herbs 2 tbs fresh basil, roughly chopped plus extra for serving

Cooked spaghetti or courgette noodles, for serving ¼ cup vegan parmesan shavings, optional, for serving Method

Preheat a large non-stick pan over medium heat and add oil. Sauté onion and garlic. Next, add Fry’s No-Meatballs, frying until they’re well-browned all over.

Add tomato passata, dried mixed herbs, and half cup water, simmering gently for 10-12 minutes until the sauce is slightly reduced and the meatballs are well-coated. Add chopped basil and mix through. Adjust seasoning to taste. Spoon the meatballs and sauce over cooked spaghetti or courgette noodles.