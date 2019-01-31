Vegetarian Bean Chilli
Serves 6-8

Ingredients
  • 1 cup lentils, prepared as per pack instructions
  • 2 cups beans of choice, prepared as per pack instructions
  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 4 cloves of garlic, finely minced
  • 1-3 tablespoons chilli powder (according to taste)
  • 2 tablespoons cumin
  • 1 teaspoon chilli flakes
  • 2 red peppers, diced
  • 2 medium carrots, diced
  • 3 celery stalks, diced
  • 2 cans of whole tomatoes and their juice, crush the tomatoes
  • 2 cups corn
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • Optional toppings: sour cream, cheddar cheese, coriander, diced avocados or green onion.
Method
  1. Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat.
  2. Add onion and sauté for about 3 minutes.
  3. Add garlic and sauté for 1 minute.
  4. Add chilli powder, cumin, oreganum and chilli flakes and stir.
  5. Add the red pepper, carrots and celery and cook for 5 minutes.
  6. Add tomatoes and juice and bring to a simmer.
  7. Reduce the heat to low with the lid off and continue to cook the chilli, stirring occasionally for 20 minutes.
  8. Add lentils, beans and corn and let the chilli return to a simmer for 5 minutes.
  9. Add salt.
  10. Serve on its own or topped with some of the delicious toppings.
Here’s a list of topping options:

Grated cheddar cheese

Sour cream or crème fraîche

Sliced or diced avocado

Tortilla chips (crumbled if desired)

Additional coriander

Lime wedges