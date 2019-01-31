Vegetarian Bean Chilli

Serves 6-8
Ingredients
- 1 cup lentils, prepared as per pack instructions
- 2 cups beans of choice, prepared as per pack instructions
- 2 tablespoons oil
- 1 onion, diced
- 4 cloves of garlic, finely minced
- 1-3 tablespoons chilli powder (according to taste)
- 2 tablespoons cumin
- 1 teaspoon chilli flakes
- 2 red peppers, diced
- 2 medium carrots, diced
- 3 celery stalks, diced
- 2 cans of whole tomatoes and their juice, crush the tomatoes
- 2 cups corn
- 2 teaspoons salt
- Optional toppings: sour cream, cheddar cheese, coriander, diced avocados or green onion.
Method
- Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat.
- Add onion and sauté for about 3 minutes.
- Add garlic and sauté for 1 minute.
- Add chilli powder, cumin, oreganum and chilli flakes and stir.
- Add the red pepper, carrots and celery and cook for 5 minutes.
- Add tomatoes and juice and bring to a simmer.
- Reduce the heat to low with the lid off and continue to cook the chilli, stirring occasionally for 20 minutes.
- Add lentils, beans and corn and let the chilli return to a simmer for 5 minutes.
- Add salt.
- Serve on its own or topped with some of the delicious toppings.
Here’s a list of topping options:
Grated cheddar cheese
Sour cream or crème fraîche
Sliced or diced avocado
Tortilla chips (crumbled if desired)
Additional coriander
Lime wedges