WATCH: 3 ways to make scrambled eggs









Eggs, alongside potatoes, are probably the most versatile ingredient you have in your kitchen.

Eggs, alongside potatoes, are probably the most versatile ingredient you have in your kitchen. They easily go from breakfast, lunch to dinner; can be eaten fried, poached, scrambled or boiled.

And yet it takes a skill to be able to do all these dishes, especially scrambled eggs.





Full admission: I suck at making scrambled eggs.





I sometimes get it right, where the eggs are nice and fluffy and sometimes they are so disastrous, dry and look like yellow phuthu.

So I have been visiting YouTube and Instagram to get a few tips and tricks to make sure I get it right.





Here are some great ways to make full proof scrambled eggs





Sous Vide Scrambled Eggs









Ingredients





8 eggs 30 ml thick or pure cream 15g butter and salt to taste.

Method

Preheat a water bath to 77.5 degrees celsius. Whisk the eggs, cream and salt together, then transfer to a vacuum pouch with the butter and vacuum-seal on medium-high. Cook in the preheated water bath for 15-20 mins. To ensure that the eggs cook evenly, remove the pouch and massage it every 5 mins. And voila!





Dan Barber's Scrambled Eggs





Ingredients

2 tablespoons unsalted butter 6 large eggs 1/4 cup whole milk 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt, or more as needed 1/2 teaspoon sugar Freshly ground black pepper 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh herbs mix, such as parsley, chives and chervil (optional) Juice of 1/2 lemon

Method

Heat half the butter in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat. Meanwhile, gently whisk together the eggs, milk, salt and sugar in a mixing bowl, making sure not to introduce too much air into the mixture. Pour the egg mixture into the pan. Cook for 4 to 6 minutes, stirring constantly with a flexible spatula around the edges of the eggs, until they look creamy and are almost set. Remove from the heat. Immediately whisk in the remaining tablespoon of butter. Season lightly with the pepper; taste, and add more salt, as needed. Sprinkle with the herbs, if desired, and the lemon juice, stirring just until distributed. Serve right away.





Gordon Ramsay's Scrambled Eggs

It's the most watched scrambled egg video on YouTube and of course it's Gordon Ramsay.





He takes you step by step to get your eggs perfectly creamy.