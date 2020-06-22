WATCH: Chef says boiling is the correct way to cook mushrooms

Over the past few years, mushrooms have been one of my favourite ingredients to cook with. I like how mushrooms add extra taste to most of the dishes without fat.

When cooking them, my aim is for them not to come out soggy, and to make this happen I keep them away from water during the cooking process.

But, an American chef and mycologist Jim Fuller recently took to Instagram saying that boiling mushrooms first gives them that "delicious, earthy, meaty" flavour.

Detailing the cooking method, Fuller made a video where he started by putting the mushrooms in a large pot and adding water. In a lengthy statement, he said that you can do this all entirely on a high flame.

“First, boil to perfection- you can keep adding water until this is achieved.