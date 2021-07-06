WATCH: Forget feta pasta, pasta chips is the latest food trend to take over the internet

A TikTok foodie is going viral for her “pasta chips” airfryer recipe, and people are running to their kitchens to make it themselves. Posted by @feelgoodfoodie, the recipe has quickly garnered millions of views, and users are flooding the comments with praise for the innovative snack.

“#pastachips are my new favorite chips! They’re so good and make the best appetizer,” wrote @feelgoodfoodie in the caption on one of her videos. @feelgoodfoodie ##pastachips are my new favorite chips! They’re so good and make the best appetizer! ##pastatiktok ##summertime ♬ Music Food (Director Cut Mix) - Chad To make this crunchy and unique snack, start by boiling pasta. Once your pasta has been boiled and drained, mix it with olive oil, Parmesan cheese, and spices of choice. In @feelgoodfoodie’s video, it was Italian seasoning and garlic powder. Next, cook it in your airfryer at 400ºF (200ºC) for 10 minutes, tossing it halfway through. If you don’t have an airfryer, the foodie comments that you can bake your pasta in the oven at 400ºF (200ºC) for 20 to 25 minutes, tossing halfway through. However, she also notes that they will not be as crispy. @feelgoodfoodie then prepared a whipped feta dip by combining feta cheese, Greek yoghurt, garlic, and olive oil in a food processor.

Lastly, garnish with some tomatoes and maybe some coriander, and you are ready to snack. @feelgoodfoodie Here’s another variation of ##pastachips - salt and vinegar flavor! You have to use more vinegar than you’d think! Perfect for dipping! ##pastatiktok # ♬ Music Food (Director Cut Mix) - Chad TikTokers ran into the comment section – both to praise the recipe and to ask questions. “Is it really that crunchy?” one user asked.

Another user asked, “Do you think GF pasta would work?” “Yup! Just cook al dente,” @feelgoodfoodie replied. Other users just drooled over the enticing video.