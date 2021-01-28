WATCH: Home cook makes mashed potato using crisps and people are horrified by the result

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

A home cook has shown off his bizarre - truly bizarre - way of cooking mashed potato on TikTok. TikTok is a great app that allows people to share anything so long as it’s under a minute long. From dance videos, trends to even cooking, the platform is full of new things to see or learn. However, sometimes we should keep our unique creations to ourselves. User @Elis_Kitchen has gained more than 800 000 views with a video showing how to make mashed potatoes using crisps, but people are horrified by the result.

In the clip, uploaded a week ago, Elis makes what is described as "signature cheesy mashed potatoes", but other people compared the food to "vomit".

To make his special mash, he first adds salt and vinegar to a pot of water.

After the water comes to a boil, he throws in a small bag of classic Lay's chips, filling the pot.

He cooks the chips until they begin to lose their shape, then drains the pot with a sieve. Before he finishes the dish, Elis enthusiastically drinks a shot of the cooking liquid.

Then he adds some smoked paprika and plenty of cheese to the dish, mixing it all together before taking a bite - which he called "delicious."

Many viewers were not sold on his hack, with one person commenting: "No video has ever caused me more pain."

Another person wrote: “This feels illegal to watch”, which more than 40 000 people agreed with, liking the comment. Others said things such as: “This should be a war crime”, “I’m terrified”, and “please go buy actual potatoes, they’re not even that expensive”.

A third user said there are instant mashed potatoes, why would he do this.