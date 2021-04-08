WATCH: Home cook recreates KFC's 11 herbs and spices secret recipe - and now you can too
A self-taught cook has shared her carefully crafted recipe for home-made “KFC” chicken – and the secret to the world-famous flavour lies in the 11 herbs and spices.
In an Instagram post, Jessica Nguyen said she spent countless hours researching the techniques and seasoning used in the fried chicken chain's cooking process.
While Nguyen admitted it was impossible to replicate how chicken was mass-produced in KFC’s commercial kitchens, she has translated the original recipe into a manageable method to help you achieve the same results at home.
She said the key to unlocking the iconic taste was rubbing the chicken with a smorgasbord of spices that included classic favourites such as basil, oregano, and paprika as well as less obvious flavours like mustard powder and celery salt.
“It’s been months in the making, countless hours researching the herbs and spices, cooking process and techniques, plus several recipe trials but it’s finally live. To preface, this isn’t an exact replica of how KFC cooks their chicken because it’s impossible to replicate at home because the cooking techniques and equipment they use are to cook fried chicken commercially and en masse.
“Instead I’ve translated the way they cook their original recipe into a manageable way to get the same results at home. There’s a few ingredients, products and equipment that you’ll need, with the key being a deep fryer, digital thermometer, and baking rack and tray,” wrote Nguyen.
A video of the recipe has racked up thousands of likes and gushing comments from foodies after it was posted on the media platform.
One user wrote, "That looks incredible“, and a second said hey "can't wait to try" the method at home.
A third user said the clip had inspired them to invest in a deep fryer and all the ingredients needed for the dish.