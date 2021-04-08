WATCH: Home cook recreates KFC's 11 herbs and spices secret recipe - and now you can too

A self-taught cook has shared her carefully crafted recipe for home-made “KFC” chicken – and the secret to the world-famous flavour lies in the 11 herbs and spices.

In an Instagram post, Jessica Nguyen said she spent countless hours researching the techniques and seasoning used in the fried chicken chain's cooking process.

While Nguyen admitted it was impossible to replicate how chicken was mass-produced in KFC’s commercial kitchens, she has translated the original recipe into a manageable method to help you achieve the same results at home.

She said the key to unlocking the iconic taste was rubbing the chicken with a smorgasbord of spices that included classic favourites such as basil, oregano, and paprika as well as less obvious flavours like mustard powder and celery salt.

“It’s been months in the making, countless hours researching the herbs and spices, cooking process and techniques, plus several recipe trials but it’s finally live. To preface, this isn’t an exact replica of how KFC cooks their chicken because it’s impossible to replicate at home because the cooking techniques and equipment they use are to cook fried chicken commercially and en masse.