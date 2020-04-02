LifestyleFood & DrinkRecipes
Holly and her sister, Mimi Rey, are baking up a storm during the lockdown PICTURE: Holly Rey
WATCH: How to make Holly Rey's Piggy Cupcakes

Like many people are doing to cope with this lockdown, singer and songwriter, Holly Rey has been baking up a storm, alongside her sister, Mimi. 

What started as a way to deal with the lockdown, has become a great bonding session for the sister and since the content is wholesome, we can’t help watching the videos they have shared on social media. 

Holly says it’s difficult for her to remember which pastry was the first she ever baked, but she does remember that by the time she was 10, she was baking scones and pancakes for the family. 

“I just can’t remember a time in my life where I was not old enough to bake, my family says that I have been baking since I was old enough to see over the kitchen counter.”

Her seven year old sister, Mimi, has also been baking (with supervision) since she was a toddler. “Mimi has always been in the kitchen with one or all of us. We have not allowed her to do anything on the gas top oven but she is always included in some way with the preparation of a bake off or a family meal. She loves it. In fact Mimi is such a willing little helper. Everything is done with huge amounts of enthusiasm and an extra dollop of joy.” 

On their first video, they made Piggy Cupcakes. Here’s how to make the cupcakes. 
Holly & Mimi Rey’s Piggy Cupcakes (Makes 12)

Ingredients

Vanilla cupcakes 
125g Self Raising Flour 
125g Castor Sugar 
125g butter 
2 large eggs 
1tsp Vanilla essence 
2Tbs milk 

Topping 
Icing of your choice 
Pink food colouring 
12 Pink marshmallows 
Choc Chips 

Method

1) Preheat oven to 180 degrees. 
2) Mix all ingredients together in a bowl with a wooden spoon. (No need to separate dry and wet ingredients before mixing together) 
3) Line cupcake tins with cupcake cases and scoop mix into cases. 
4) Bake for 15-20minutes or until golden on top 

Topping 
1) Add the pink food colouring into the icing sugar drop by drop until you reach your desired shade 
2) Cut 6 of your marshmallows in half and the other 6 into quarters
3) Put the pink icing on the cupcakes first, then add the marshmallows halves to make the nose 
4) Place two choc chips on the marshmallow half and two above the marshmallow halves to make the eyes, and place two marshmallow quarters to make the piggy ears 
5) ENJOY!

