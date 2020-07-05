WATCH: How to make Jamie Oliver’s sourdough pancakes
Did you, like many of us, jump on the sourdough bandwagon this lockdown period and now you don’t know what to do with your leftover sourdough starter? I am here to help you out. You're welcome.
You can try making these sourdough pancakes by celebrity chef Jamie Oliver.
Oliver has revealed his simple five-step guide to using leftover sourdough to make pancakes in minutes.
Oliver recently took to his Instagram account where he revealed: "two easy recipes to help you use up excess from your sourdough starter", including mini pancakes and crackers.
The British chef, who has been sharing easy recipes during the lockdown period, posted a video that showed that you need just four ingredients - including leftover sourdough starter, milk, egg, and flour to make the tasty breakfast treats.
In the video, Oliver begins by adding his leftover sourdough starter mix. He then adds two eggs before stirring the mix.
View this post on Instagram
Loads of you lovely lot have asked for some more sourdough recipes, so here are my sourdough pancakes and cracker recipes to get you started on using up excess starter you have after you make a loaf that would usually go to waste. Link to the full recipes in my bio
A post shared by Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) on
Here’s how to make them.
Ingredients
200g sourdough starter
2 large free-range eggs
100ml milk
100g whole wheat flour
Sea salt
Method
Add 200g sourdough starter to a bowl.
Mix in two eggs.
Add in milk.
Add in flour and salt and stir.
Cook for 1-2 minutes in a frying pan with oil and serve.