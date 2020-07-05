WATCH: How to make Jamie Oliver’s sourdough pancakes

Did you, like many of us, jump on the sourdough bandwagon this lockdown period and now you don’t know what to do with your leftover sourdough starter? I am here to help you out. You're welcome.

You can try making these sourdough pancakes by celebrity chef Jamie Oliver.

Oliver has revealed his simple five-step guide to using leftover sourdough to make pancakes in minutes.

Oliver recently took to his Instagram account where he revealed: "two easy recipes to help you use up excess from your sourdough starter", including mini pancakes and crackers.

The British chef, who has been sharing easy recipes during the lockdown period, posted a video that showed that you need just four ingredients - including leftover sourdough starter, milk, egg, and flour to make the tasty breakfast treats.