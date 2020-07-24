WATCH: How to make Queen Elizabeth’s fish and chips recipe

A former royal chef has shared Queen Elizabeth’s approved recipe for fish and chips.

Darren McGrady, who spent over ten years cooking in Buckingham Palace, according to his YouTube page, shared a video tutorial of how he made fish and chips for Queen Elizabeth.

In the tutorial video, he said he would make a tarragon hollandaise- with egg yolks, lemon juice, tarragon, salt, pepper, and clarified butter for the sauce. McGrady finishes the dish by perfectly stacking the fried potatoes into a tower and garnishing the plate with a purple flower.

In the video caption, he said that fish and chips were on the menu every Friday lunch at the palace and they cooked for several hundred staff and that even the chefs looked forward to fish and chips Friday.

McGrady said that you can enjoy fish and chips with tartar sauce (though in classical French cuisine that would only be served with breaded fish) or ketchup.