WATCH: How to make red velvet brownies that are out of this world
There is no denying that red velvet brownies are one of those dessert perfections when baked the right way.
I remember the first time I came across a red velvet cake recipe. I was disappointed that the ’red’ came from food colouring. But either way, that does not take away from the deliciousness of the treat.
To prove that, a video has gone viral on social media showing how to make red velvet brownies and it has been labelled "the best recipe ever".
The recipe is by baker Eloise Head who is also the founder of FitWaffle Kitchen, an Instagram page that shows how to make different kinds of desserts.
Sharing the recipe with her 182 000 followers, Head wrote that she is a big fan of red velvet and anything with cream cheese icing.
The brownies are made from basic supermarket ingredients including butter, sugar, eggs, flour, vanilla extract and white chocolate chips, which makes it easier to make.
Head said the cream cheese icing is optional, and that the brownies will taste great without. Or you can halve the amount for a thinner layer on the top.
Here's the recipe.
Ingredients
170g unsalted butter, melted
260g granulated sugar
1 large egg plus 1 egg yolk
1tsp vanilla extract
Red food colouring
200g plain flour
10g cocoa powder
½ tsp lemon juice
90g white choc chips
Cream cheese icing
115g butter softened
225g cream cheese
1tsp vanilla
500g icing sugar
Bake brownies at 160ºC for 27 to 32 minutes.
