WATCH: How to make red velvet brownies that are out of this world

There is no denying that red velvet brownies are one of those dessert perfections when baked the right way.

I remember the first time I came across a red velvet cake recipe. I was disappointed that the ’red’ came from food colouring. But either way, that does not take away from the deliciousness of the treat.

To prove that, a video has gone viral on social media showing how to make red velvet brownies and it has been labelled "the best recipe ever".

The recipe is by baker Eloise Head who is also the founder of FitWaffle Kitchen, an Instagram page that shows how to make different kinds of desserts.

Sharing the recipe with her 182 000 followers, Head wrote that she is a big fan of red velvet and anything with cream cheese icing.