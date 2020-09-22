LifestyleFood & DrinkRecipes
There is no denying that red velvet brownies are one of those dessert perfections when baked the right way. Picture: Instagram
There is no denying that red velvet brownies are one of those dessert perfections when baked the right way. Picture: Instagram

WATCH: How to make red velvet brownies that are out of this world

By Lutho Pasiya Time of article published 49m ago

Share this article:

There is no denying that red velvet brownies are one of those dessert perfections when baked the right way.

I remember the first time I came across a red velvet cake recipe. I was disappointed that the ’red’ came from food colouring. But either way, that does not take away from the deliciousness of the treat.

To prove that, a video has gone viral on social media showing how to make red velvet brownies and it has been labelled "the best recipe ever".

The recipe is by baker Eloise Head who is also the founder of FitWaffle Kitchen, an Instagram page that shows how to make different kinds of desserts.

Sharing the recipe with her 182 000 followers, Head wrote that she is a big fan of red velvet and anything with cream cheese icing.

The brownies are made from basic supermarket ingredients including butter, sugar, eggs, flour, vanilla extract and white chocolate chips, which makes it easier to make.

Head said the cream cheese icing is optional, and that the brownies will taste great without. Or you can halve the amount for a thinner layer on the top.

Here's the recipe.

Ingredients

170g unsalted butter, melted

260g granulated sugar

1 large egg plus 1 egg yolk

1tsp vanilla extract

Red food colouring

200g plain flour

10g cocoa powder

½ tsp lemon juice

90g white choc chips

Cream cheese icing

115g butter softened

225g cream cheese

1tsp vanilla

500g icing sugar

Bake brownies at 160ºC for 27 to 32 minutes.

View this post on Instagram

RED VELVET BROWNIES with cream cheese frosting 😍 I am a big fan of red velvet... and anything with cream cheese icing 🤪 anyone else? 😋 The cream cheese icing is completely optional, they will taste great without! Or you can half the amount for a thinner layer on the top 🥰 Sound on for full instructions 🔉 Full measurements on screen and below:👇 170g unsalted butter, melted 260g granulated sugar 1 large egg + 1 egg yolk 1 tsp vanilla extract Red food colouring 200g plain flour 10g cocoa powder 1/2 tsp lemon juice 90g white choc chips Cream cheese icing: 115g butter, softened 225g cream cheese 1 tsp vanilla 500g icing sugar Bake 160C (fan) 27-32mins Tin size: 8x8” Have a great day everybody! ❤️☀️ #fitwaffle #fitwafflekitchen

A post shared by Fitwaffle Kitchen (@fitwafflekitchen) on

Share this article:

Related Articles