WATCH: How to make roti in 3 minutes

After President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 21-day lockdown in South Africa to combat the coronavirus, a lot of people were left with limited items in their homes.

This is thanks to many stores running out of supplies, after many decided to panic buy, leaving fewer items available for other citizens in grocery stores.

So with so many of us not having staple foods like flour, rice, mielie-meal and more, we all need tips and tricks to make our food last longer.

While there may be several recipes online for dishes, finding one with just a few ingredients and that is easy to make can be difficult.

And yet we have managed to get one: a three-minute recipe on how to make roti at home from chef Yasin Ikram.

Ikram starts the video by adding boiling water in flour and stirring the mixture together. He then adds a pinch of salt and kneads the dough. Ikram says that if the dough is dry you can add some more water, and finally add some oil.

Explaining further, Ikram says the dough will be full and elastic, which means it is ready to be rolled out.

“Take a bit of dough and make small balls, squeeze it using your hands and roll it out but just make sure you roll it out evenly on both sides to form a nice circle. Once the roti is six inches wide and two metres thick you add the roti onto the hot pan.

"You will begin to see brown specks appearing on the other side of the roti. If you push the sides you will see the roti rising and that means it is almost cooked,” he said.