WATCH: How to make the perfect dairy-free Dalgona Coffee

Dalgona coffee has been popular on social media for the past few weeks.

It is essentially frothed coffee on top of the milk with ice cubes to create an interesting colour separation.

As seen on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, people have been trying their hand at the Dalgona Coffee Challenge and posting their creations. Some did great, while others failed dismally.

The trick with dalgona coffee is this: mix two tablespoons of instant coffee or espresso powder, two tablespoons of sugar, and two tablespoons of hot water. Some people use a spoon to stir, while others use a hand mixer. The mixture has to turn from brown to beige and it has to form a thick, foamy texture. Then you have to spoon the mixture on top of a glass of hot or cold milk.

Capsicum Culinary Studio's Chef Eoin Shiell shares how to make the perfect dalgona coffee. Picture: Oana Cristina

This Korean innovation has both amazed and frustrated everyone who has tried to make it.

Below, Capsicum Culinary Studio's Chef Eoin Shiell shares how to make the perfect cup.

While some pour the liquid over the milk, Shiell prefers to spoon his version over a mug of black coffee, resulting in a “dairy-free” cafe latte or cappuccino.