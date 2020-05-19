WATCH: How to make the perfect dairy-free Dalgona Coffee
Dalgona coffee has been popular on social media for the past few weeks.
It is essentially frothed coffee on top of the milk with ice cubes to create an interesting colour separation.
As seen on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, people have been trying their hand at the Dalgona Coffee Challenge and posting their creations. Some did great, while others failed dismally.
The trick with dalgona coffee is this: mix two tablespoons of instant coffee or espresso powder, two tablespoons of sugar, and two tablespoons of hot water. Some people use a spoon to stir, while others use a hand mixer. The mixture has to turn from brown to beige and it has to form a thick, foamy texture. Then you have to spoon the mixture on top of a glass of hot or cold milk.
This Korean innovation has both amazed and frustrated everyone who has tried to make it.
Below, Capsicum Culinary Studio's Chef Eoin Shiell shares how to make the perfect cup.
While some pour the liquid over the milk, Shiell prefers to spoon his version over a mug of black coffee, resulting in a “dairy-free” cafe latte or cappuccino.
Explaining how he makes it, you simply mix, in a bowl, equal parts of hot water, sugar, and instant coffee powder – about three tablespoons of each should do for two servings.
Using a whisk, whip all three ingredients together until the mixture turns thick and frothy and caramel coloured. It may take some time but just keep at it. Once it has the consistency of thick cream, spoon over a mug of black coffee or you can also spoon over a glass of milk (add ice cubes if desired) and mix the layers for a creamy drink with a slight thickness and frothiness of a delicious milkshake.
Shiell adds that the mixture can also be put into a piping bag and put it in the fridge for use as an element for a coffee flavoured dessert treat or it can be piped onto a baking tray and baked like a meringue.
Watch.