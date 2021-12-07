WATCH: The top Mzansi TikTok food trends for 2021

As we wrap up the year, TikTok South Africa has unveiled its 2021 report which takes you back to moments of 2021 that made a mark. These range from the food people talked about to songs that had Mzansi jamming. This year-end celebration recognises talent and looks back on creativity, trends, creators, movements and moments that made this year one to remember in the country. The video-sharing app certainly has its fair share of unnecessary content, but one area in which this hugely popular platform is fantastic is food hacks and recipes.

The app's signature short videos mean that recipes are quick, easy, tasty, and have been tested by thousands of people. Food creators and viewers alike whipped up everything from simple recipes to testing out trendy techniques throughout the year. From easy cookie-baked oatmeal recipes to pasta, these TikTok food trends have garnered millions of views. Locally, the TikTok team saw local cuisine come alive on the platform through hashtags such as #MzansiFoodie and #RepYourHeritage. According to TikTok, here is a list of some of the most viral food trends of 2021 that have kept foodies busy all year. And if you have not already, give them a shot because they are unquestionably unique and delicious. Oreo in a cup – @whisksandladle