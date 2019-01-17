Vegan fried egg toast.

If you’re one of the people who have taken the veganuary challenge this month or already on the vegan diet, then this is a must-try recipe. Last year November Australian dietitian, Ellie Bullen, who regularly posts plant-based recipes on her blog Elsa's Wholesome Life, shared a recipe for a "vegan fried egg" on her YouTube channel and which was currently sitting at over 300,000 views at the time of publish.

Bullen wrote in her blog that not only is the recipe just a fun science experiment in the kitchen but also fun for vegans who do miss the classic ‘egg on toast’ or the many children who suffer from egg allergies.

In the video she says that she’s been experimenting with the recipe for a few weeks, and now feels she has perfected it.

“It tastes just like egg, it's pretty crazy. If you're someone who went vegan and you really miss eggs, I think this recipe is a real game changer for you”, says Bullen.

Below is the recipe.

Ingredients

For the egg white

¼ cup of rice flour

¼ cup of coconut milk

1tbsp of water

Good pinch of salt

For the yolk

170g pumpkin

1tbsp of nutritional yeast

2tbsp of cornflour

2tbsp of water

2tbsp of olive oil (helps to get fatty egg yolk consistency)

¼ tsp of black pepper

Pinch of Himalayan salt

¼ tsp of black salt (kala namak)

To serve

Avocados

Sourdough bread

Vegemite (optional)

Method

Boil and drain the chopped pumpkin.

In a separate bowl combine the egg white ingredients and stir, set aside.

Add the cooked pumpkin and rest of yolk ingredients to a blender and blend.

Heat a pan (on a medium to high heat) with a tsp of oil.

Spoon in two tbsp of egg white mix.

Put lid on for 10 seconds.

Add one tbsp of yolk mix onto centre.

Cook for another 30 seconds until edges start to get crispy.



