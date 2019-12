WATCH: This is how you cook sausage the right way









Use a heavy based non-stick frying pan, place on a low to medium heat. Picture: Peakpx Award-winning Michelin-starred chef Jeff Baker has a bone to pick with people who just throw their sausages in a pan and hope for the best. During a recent interview with Britain's Daily Star, he shared his secrets to making the perfectly-cooked sausage in five easy steps: Remove the sausage from the fridge/freezer 20 minutes before cooking This helps the sausage to cook evenly and prevents the skin from splitting when it is confronted with heat. Turn up the heat

Use a heavy based non-stick frying pan, place on a low to medium heat, he told the publication.

Add a teaspoon of duck or goose fat to the pan

Then swirl around until the base is fully coated, then tip away any excess fat.

Keep on constant heat

Place the sausages in the pan - making sure they're not touching each other and keep the heat constant. Turning them regularly ensures they get a rich golden colour. Baker recommends 10 to 12 minutes for a traditional thick sausage.

Rest before serving

The secret now is to let the sausages rest for a few minutes, just like you would a steak allowing the meat to relax, giving you a tender, juicy sausage.

According to Baker, the common mistakes that people make include pricking the sausage skin. This can cause the juice to run out, resulting in dry, tasteless texture.

Also, never deep-fry your sausage - this dries out the meat and makes the skin tough.

Don't bake as a healthier alternative, as this prevents all the flavours from coming through.