WATCH: Woman who went viral with feta pasta shares a strawberry twist

The foodie who created the “TikTok famous” oven-baked feta pasta dish has shared a controversial twist to the original recipe. The viral pasta recipe was initially created by Finnish food blogger Jenni Häyrinen in 2019, catching the attention of her followers. Its popularity was the reason behind a brief shortage of feta cheese in Finland. The recipe was then recreated on TikTok by the account @cookingwithayeh where it has since gone viral, amassing millions of views. Now, the foodie who created the “TikTok famous”' oven-baked feta pasta dish has used strawberries instead of cherry tomatoes to make the sauce for the meal – leaving users shocked and confused. Häyrinen started by adding a block of feta as you would per the old recipe, and adding in a bunch of strawberries before seasoning it all.

She then baked the ingredients and mashed them together before adding in the pasta.

She was left with some pretty aesthetically pleasing pink pasta. But some think adding strawberries was a “step too far”

“The strawberries release the best sauce and the whole thing is so creamy,” she said in the demonstrative TikTok video.

One user wrote: “Why did you feel the need to do this?”

Another user wrote: “It’s a weird combination but I kind of want to try it.”

“It's never too late to delete this video,” a third user added.

While many disapproved of the strawberry twist, the curiosity to try the odd dish resonated with some.

“I haven't tried it, but I've eaten salads mixed with strawberries, feta, olive oil and they're really good, so I'm sure this tastes amazing.”