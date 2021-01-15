What's your flavour combination? Pairing herbs and spices with food
Flavour is the key to great food. Understanding the way flavours work with different foods is the best way to become a strong home cook.
One of the best parts of cooking is being able to naturally comprehend herb and spice pairings, so you are able to get flavour combinations that make your food taste bomb.
Cooking with spices and herbs lessens the urge to shake the salt and enhances flavour and adds depth to food.
If you find yourself with a stash of basil that you don't know how to use, for example, or get nervous about seasoning your meal, dietitian and chef Julie Harrington’s guide is for you.
Of course, everyone's palate is different, but this is a great start for learning how to combine various flavours. Even if you are an expert, there might be some combinations you might not have considered.
Basil
Pairs well with dressings, sauces, fish, soup, salads and stews.
Cumin
Pairs well with beans, vegetables, stews, dressing, sauces, fish, poultry and meats.
Ginger
Pairs well with cooked fruits, fish, poultry, broth soups, vegetables, stir-fries, tea and baked goods.
Oregano
Pairs well with dressings, sauces, stews, meat, poultry and fish.
Chilli powder
Pairs well with beans, vegetables, stews, fish, poultry and meats.
Turmeric
Pairs well with whole grains, stews, curries, vegetables, poultry and fish.
Rosemary
Pairs well with vegetables, dressings, sauces, fish, meat and poultry.
Sage
Pairs well with poultry, whole grains, vegetables, soups and salads.
Cinnamon
Pairs well with whole grains, squash, fruits, sweet sauces, coffee and baked goods.
Dill
Pairs well with wholegrains, vegetables, fish, dressings and sauces.
Parsley
Pairs well with dressings, sauces, stews, meat, poultry and fish.