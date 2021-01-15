What's your flavour combination? Pairing herbs and spices with food

Flavour is the key to great food. Understanding the way flavours work with different foods is the best way to become a strong home cook.

One of the best parts of cooking is being able to naturally comprehend herb and spice pairings, so you are able to get flavour combinations that make your food taste bomb.

Cooking with spices and herbs lessens the urge to shake the salt and enhances flavour and adds depth to food.

If you find yourself with a stash of basil that you don't know how to use, for example, or get nervous about seasoning your meal, dietitian and chef Julie Harrington’s guide is for you.

Of course, everyone's palate is different, but this is a great start for learning how to combine various flavours. Even if you are an expert, there might be some combinations you might not have considered.