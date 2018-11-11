I coat the Oreo balls in melted chocolate and desiccated coconut, but you can skip this step and enjoy them as is.
Ingredients
- 1 pack Oreos
- 1 tablespoon cacao
- ½ cup icing sugar
- ½ cup desiccated coconut
- ¼ cup melted coconut oil / Olé margarine 3 tablespoons peanut butter
- ¼ cup golden syrup
- 2 x 100 g dark chocolate slabs (I use Cadbury Bournville Classic Dark Chocolate)
- 2 teaspoons coconut oil or Olé margarine
- 1 cup extra desiccated coconut, Hundreds-and- thousands or cacao, for rolling
Method
- Place the Oreos in a food processor and mix until they look like breadcrumbs. Mix the Oreos with the cacao, icing sugar and desiccated coconut in a mixing bowl.
- Place the coconut oil, peanut butter and golden syrup in a different mixing bowl and microwave for 1 minute to melt. Stir to combine the wet ingredients. Mix the wet into the dry ingredients until well combined. Place the bowl of mixture into the fridge for 15 minutes to cool down and set.
- Using your hands, roll the mixture into little balls, place in a container lined with baking paper and place in the fridge to set again.
- Melt the chocolate using a double boiler: place a big pot of water on the stove on a high heat. Place a little pot inside the big pot, making sure the pot’s brim touches the boiling water. Break the slabs into blocks and place into the small pot, along with the coconut oil.
- Add a tablespoon of desiccated coconut (or another topping) into a coffee cup. Once the chocolate and coconut oil has melted, place one Oreo ball into the melting chocolate and swirl around to coat. Then place the ball into a cup with desiccated coconut and swirl around to coat. Place the ball in a clean container. Repeat with all the balls. After a few balls, you’ll need to top up the desiccated coconut in the cup.
- Keep the balls in the fridge until you serve them.
Recipe from the South African Vegan Cookbook written by Leozette Roode