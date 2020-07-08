Reduce your salt intake with these substitutes

Most people consume far greater amounts of salt than recommended, and that may lead to chronic health conditions.

Why should you cut down on salt, you may ask? Irene Labuschagne, a dietitian from the Nutrition Information Centre of the University of Stellenbosch, advises people to refrain from using too much salt, including gourmet and granular salt.

“Do not add extra salt to food at the table. Don’t be fooled into thinking that ‘fancier’ types of salt are healthy. Pink, black, rock, crystal, or flake salt all have the same effect on your blood pressure as standard table salt.

Salt. Picture: Supplied

Less-refined salts may contain more nutrients than everyday table salt, although in small amounts could easily be sourced from other foods in your diet. Bigger crystals also taste less salty, and you are likely to add more to your food than you would with refined salt,” says Labuschagne.

There are simple changes that individuals can make to their eating and purchasing behaviour that will help in consuming less salt daily such as cutting down gradually, removing the salt shaker off the table or eating more fruits and vegetables which help lower blood pressure but by adding these no-salt seasonings, you can also enjoy a tasty, healthier dish.

Lemons. Picture: Lukas/Pexels

Lemon and lime

The acidic flavours of lemon or limes can revive a dish. You can use these zesty citrus flavours while you’re cooking or once your meal is cooked. You can squeeze them over fish, chicken, or vegetables.

Hot sauce