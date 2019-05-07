Tsogo Sun hotels have pulled out all the stops to spoil the mother figures in our lives with an indulgent lunch offer for the nation’s most valuable members of society, at 28 hotels nationwide.
The Mother’s Day specials celebrate moms special role in our lives by treating her with a delicious meal and a memorable experience for the whole family.
Booking is essential at all of the hotels and restaurants, and Tsogo Sun Hotels Rewards members can save up to 20% on all dining and drinks at these restaurants.
Gauteng
- The luxurious Palazzo at Montecasino is laying on a lavish lunch buffet at the newly refurbished Medeo restaurant
- Punchinello’s at Southern Sun Montecasino is offering a delicious buffet
- Aarya at SunSquare Montecasino is dishing up deliciousness for a family style lunch
- Sandton Sun’s exclusive San restaurant is offering a decadent lunch for moms and their families
- Southern Sun Hyde Park is inviting guests to ‘spoil their moms’ with a lovely family style lunch
- 54 on Bath’s fine-dining Level Four restaurant is creating a special four-course lunch
- Crowne Plaza Johannesburg – The Rosebank’s Fresh Restaurant is lining up something special
- InterContinental Johannesburg Sandton Towers is offering a sumptuous lunch buffet
- Gold Reef City Theme Park Hotel, Southern Sun OR Tambo International Hotel, and Garden Court OR Tambo are all three creating their own special Mother’s Day lunch buffets
- For a lovely out-of-town but short-drive-away experience by the river, Riverside Sun is laying on a glorious lunch buffet
- In Pretoria, Garden Court Hatfield says “spoil your Mom” with a delicious lunch buffet at Garden Grill
- Beverly Hills hotel in uMhlanga, presented by The Sugar Club
- Southern Sun Elangeni & Maharani’s elegant Lingela Restaurant
- Garden Court Ulundi in the heart of the Zulu Kingdom
- Garden Court uMhlanga’s Mnandi restaurant
- Suncoast Towers’ Jeera restaurant
- And in the magnificent mountains, Drakensberg Sun Resort’s Lakeview Restaurant
- Southern Sun The Cullinan’s Peach Tree restaurant
- Southern Sun Waterfront’s Yizani restaurant
- Southern Sun Cape Sun’s Riempies restaurant
- Southern Sun Newlands’ Newlands Café
- The SunSquare Cape Town City Bowl is offering a unique set-course menu in Vigour & Verve
Eastern Cape
- Garden Court East London is laying on a lovely lunch buffet at Ubuntu restaurant
Mpumalanga
- Southern Sun Emnotweni is offering a buffet lunch at Jasmine restaurant
- Sabi River Sun Resort is making a night of it with a delicious dinner and a discount on accommodation
Limpopo
- Garden Court Polokwane’s Matsakeng restaurant is creating a lunch buffet for Mother’s Day.
For more about the available Tsogo Sun Mother’s Day offers or to book, visit their website.