Aussie KFC workers face backlash after being caught licking chicken pieces

A group of Australian KFC employees has been criticised for a viral video in which they appear to be licking pieces of cooked chicken, grabbing handfuls of lettuce, and throwing food. The “disgusting” video has been shared on TikTok. The account that originally posted the video has since gone private, so we could not get our hands on it, but plenty of Australian and New Zealand news outlets have some of the footage.

Story continues below Advertisement

The footage begins with a KFC employee taking a tray of chicken out of the reheating oven, then another employee picks up some chicken pieces, licks them, and bites them. A different worker then tilts his head back as chips fall over his face. At the end of the clip, an employee then reaches into a tray of lettuce to grab fistfuls to eat. Judging from the screenshots posted on various social media platforms, the video has sparked outrage among customers who labelled the behaviour “dirty”, with many calling for the fast food giant to investigate.

Other internet users have since expressed that they are now worried the food they may have bought in the past could have been tampered with. One user wrote: “This is truly disgusting, even if you’re throwing it out". Another said they were “sending this to head office” as they pledged to make senior employees aware of the unruly behaviour taking place behind the counter.

Story continues below Advertisement

"Did somebody say your (sic) fired?" one said. According to reports, the fast food giant would not comment to local media about the incident, which allegedly took place at a branch in Queensland. Have you checked out the latest IOL Food & Drinks digital magazine? Read it here.