Before you like and retweet, it’s a fake Nando’s account
Fugitive Shepherd Bushiri has been trending lately following him and his wife Mary fleeing South Africa for Malawi just days after being granted bail.
He told his followers on Saturday he was a law-abiding citizen who had no intention to evade standing trial on the fraud charges against him.
Bushiri said he would ask the Malawian government to intervene and seek assurances from the South African government that he would be safe and it would ensure officials allegedly targeting him be removed from the case so that he could receive a fair trial.
Jumping in on the conversation about him fleeing the country is a fake Nando’s Twitter account which has shared an ad graphic about Bushiri demanding ten hot full chickens every day if people want him to come back, or else they will see him next year in January. In the caption, the account claims it is giving away a one-year voucher to anyone who will like and retweet the post and follow them.
Nandos is giving away a 1 year voucher. To claim your price all you have to do is like, retweet and follow us. #BushiriEscape Major 1, #Bushirimustfall #Bushiri #bhekicele #PutSouthAfricanFirst pic.twitter.com/1sAYy7GwmZ— Nandos (@Nandos_SA_) November 15, 2020
With over 90 000 followers at the time of publishing, the ad did the rounds on social media, but yes, it’s a fake.
Nando’s SA responded to the post saying while they valued the enthusiasm of fans for their brand, they did not appreciate the production of these fake ads or parody accounts. The chicken franchise said it was in bad taste and in no way aligned to their brand or values. It said if it wasn’t on their page, it wasn’t theirs.
Whilst we value the enthusiasm of fans for our brand, we don’t appreciate the production of these fake ads/parody accounts. This is in bad taste and is in no way aligned to our brand or values. And remember, if it’s not on our page, it’s not ours. @NandosSA is our official page.— NandosSA (@NandosSA) November 16, 2020
Some funny responses followed:
No chicken, No Papa... pic.twitter.com/xoWLbnw7fv— Paul (@Paul62106604) November 16, 2020
When It Comes To This Voucher, I Hope To Score A Major 1 pic.twitter.com/nzMthavnA1— Lizy wabo Schoba® (@LeezyReloaded) November 15, 2020
I'LL BE EATING MY Nandos like this💃 pic.twitter.com/DgPpjRMR7Z— Amarachi⚔🗡 (@Busi68401079) November 16, 2020