Before you like and retweet, it’s a fake Nando’s account

Fugitive Shepherd Bushiri has been trending lately following him and his wife Mary fleeing South Africa for Malawi just days after being granted bail.

He told his followers on Saturday he was a law-abiding citizen who had no intention to evade standing trial on the fraud charges against him.

Bushiri said he would ask the Malawian government to intervene and seek assurances from the South African government that he would be safe and it would ensure officials allegedly targeting him be removed from the case so that he could receive a fair trial.

Jumping in on the conversation about him fleeing the country is a fake Nando’s Twitter account which has shared an ad graphic about Bushiri demanding ten hot full chickens every day if people want him to come back, or else they will see him next year in January. In the caption, the account claims it is giving away a one-year voucher to anyone who will like and retweet the post and follow them.

Nandos is giving away a 1 year voucher. To claim your price all you have to do is like, retweet and follow us. #BushiriEscape Major 1, #Bushirimustfall #Bushiri #bhekicele #PutSouthAfricanFirst pic.twitter.com/1sAYy7GwmZ — Nandos (@Nandos_SA_) November 15, 2020

With over 90 000 followers at the time of publishing, the ad did the rounds on social media, but yes, it’s a fake.