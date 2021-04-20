Boity suggests Nando’s sells chicken feet and necks, but fans aren’t having it

Would you buy chicken feet and necks from Nando’s?

Well, many wouldn’t.

Not because they don’t like Nando’s but because they feel it would kill the businesses of street vendors and the small restaurants who sell them.

Others believe that they would be costly.

This comes after TV personality and businessperson Boitumelo Thulo, aka Boity, tweeted, asking when the fast-food restaurant was going to start selling chicken feet and necks.

“When is Nandos gonna start selling chicken feet? Even chicken necks” asked Thulo.

When is Nandos gonna start selling chicken feet? Even chicken necks. 👀😔 — 4436 OUT NOW (@Boity) April 19, 2021

Many Twitter users were against the “Wuz Dat” hitmaker.

@jasonabrahams01wrote: “This doesn't even make sense for the business. Also, you are causing those people selling them on the streets their bread money, and also I don't think anything is under R10 on their menu except that roll full of white dust. Let's continue supporting local business.”

@Setlaboshego_ wrote: “No they must not. .some business must just be left for black people. The taxi industry, Liquor business, dagga and etc...they must trickly be run by blacks especially in areas dominated by black people.”

@letseare also commented that they will strike, they would not let the restaurant abuse small businesses like that.

Known for its funny television ads, posters, and comebacks, the restaurant responded to Thulo saying they can already imagine the chicken feet in their Mozambican paprika sauce.

The Mozambican paprika flavour is a combination of coconut, lime, lemon, garlic, tomato, onion, and of course, paprika.

And because it is uniquely Nando’s, there is a touch of their African bird’s eye chilli.

And the necks? The fast-food restaurant disapproved.