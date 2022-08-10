Burger King goes rogue, sends thousands of email receipts to customers

San Francisco - International fast food chain Burger King has randomly emailed thousands or millions of customers with a blank order email receipt, leaving them confused.
The blank emails started appearing at around 12.15am, leaving Burger King customers confused about whether the company had been breached by a hungry hacker attempting a midnight feast or if the emails are simply a giant whopper of a mistake, reports The Verge.
Twitter users quickly turned to the social network in a state of confusion over the blank emails, with some even receiving two Burger King emails in an apparent double whopper of a mistake.
@BurgerKing Hello. I received this email however I haven’t placed an order or anything? pic.twitter.com/xcaApDmGj5— Michael J Cherkassky (@MJCOffical) August 10, 2022
The franchise responded to individual tweets, saying: “Hi. Thank you for reaching out. We are aware of the issue and are investigating internally.”
The order emails are totally blank, and were sent by Burger King's main promotional marketing email address, the report said.
However, there is no clear indication that Burger King has been breached.
As per the report, a lot of people who have received the emails do not even remember creating a Burger King account, so it could simply be a system change that went wrong and blasted out blank orders to Burger King's entire marketing database.
After the initial story made headlines, an email from “BK PR Team” responded to The Verge’s request for more information, claiming the issue was “the result of an internal processing error.”