Burger King goes rogue, sends thousands of email receipts to customers

The blank emails started appearing at around 12.15am, leaving Burger King customers confused about whether the company had been breached by a hungry hacker attempting a midnight feast or if the emails are simply a giant whopper of a mistake, reports The Verge.

San Francisco - International fast food chain Burger King has randomly emailed thousands or millions of customers with a blank order email receipt, leaving them confused.

@BurgerKing Hello. I received this email however I haven’t placed an order or anything? pic.twitter.com/xcaApDmGj5

Twitter users quickly turned to the social network in a state of confusion over the blank emails, with some even receiving two Burger King emails in an apparent double whopper of a mistake.

The franchise responded to individual tweets, saying: “Hi. Thank you for reaching out. We are aware of the issue and are investigating internally.”

The order emails are totally blank, and were sent by Burger King's main promotional marketing email address, the report said.

However, there is no clear indication that Burger King has been breached.