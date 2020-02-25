Burger King is giving away free Whoppers. Picture: Supplied
No one can say no to free food, especially when it is from your favourite restaurants. If you are a fan of Burger King, and your name is Phillip (or Philip, or even Phillipa) de Wet, then you are in for a treat with their latest promotion. 

The fast-food restaurant company announced this week that all customers with that name will receive a lifetime voucher for one free Whopper – to be redeemed at any time, in any existing or future national store. 

In a statement, the company said the campaign is in response to a seemingly negative article questioning the future of the brand locally, following the announced acquisition of Burger King South Africa by Africa-focused private equity firm, Emerging Capital Partners (ECP). 

Chief Operating Officer of Burger King South Africa, Juan Kloppe said while many brands may see these types of articles as reputational risk, they see them as a challenge – one that they confidently accept. 

“Firstly, we’d like to put on record that this is in no way a personal attack on the media; it’s a positive gesture that demonstrates our continued commitment to South Africa and proves that we’re here for the long haul. It’s also just a nice opportunity to reward our loyal customers named Phillip de Wet.

Secondly, it’s our way of correcting some general misperceptions that may exist out there about Burger King and its bright South African future. So to clarify: We remain a profitable and growing business, with one-hundred new stores in the pipeline nationally, and – more importantly – we remain a responsible employer, dedicated to reducing our country’s growing unemployment rate through continued skills development and the growth of our national Burger King footprint, said Kloppe. 

He added that redeeming a voucher is as easy as going into any Burger King store nationwide and presenting your identity document to prove that you are, in fact, a deserving Phillip, Philip, or Phillipa de Wet.