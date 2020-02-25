Burger King is giving away free Whoppers. Picture: Supplied

No one can say no to free food, especially when it is from your favourite restaurants. If you are a fan of Burger King, and your name is Phillip (or Philip, or even Phillipa) de Wet, then you are in for a treat with their latest promotion.

The fast-food restaurant company announced this week that all customers with that name will receive a lifetime voucher for one free Whopper – to be redeemed at any time, in any existing or future national store.

In a statement, the company said the campaign is in response to a seemingly negative article questioning the future of the brand locally, following the announced acquisition of Burger King South Africa by Africa-focused private equity firm, Emerging Capital Partners (ECP).

Chief Operating Officer of Burger King South Africa, Juan Kloppe said while many brands may see these types of articles as reputational risk, they see them as a challenge – one that they confidently accept.