Burger King wins hearts by urging customers to order from rivals as UK heads into second lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Popular fast-food chain Burger King won the hearts of many this week after it requested people to order from its competitors such as McDonald's, Pizza Hut, Five Guys, Dominos, and others. The UK chain of the restaurant tweeted a photo from its official Twitter account with the headline, “we know, we never thought we’d be saying this either”. This is apparently in a show of support for the hard-pressed restaurant industry in the UK as England enters another national lockdown to curb the coronavirus. From this week until the first week of December, bars and restaurants will close for general service and can only provide takeaways. "We never thought we would ask you to do this, just as we never imagined we would ask you to order from KFC, Domino’s Pizza, Subway, Five Guys, Greggs, Papa John's, Taco Bell and other independent food outlets, too numerous to mention here.

“In short, from any of our sister food chains (fast or not so fast).

“We never thought we’d be asking you to do this, but restaurants employing thousands of staff really need your support at the moment.

“So if you want to help, keep treating yourself to tasty meals through home delivery, takeaway or drive-thru.

“Getting a Whopper is always best, but ordering a Big Mac is also not such a bad thing,” Burger King said.

They followed up with a tweet urging customers to support other burger restaurants.

“Special mention to our fellow burger joints @pattyandbunjoe @honestburgers @ByronBurgersUK @gbkburgers @MEATLiquor @BlackBearBurger @DipFlippo @NeatBurger_ @TwistedBurgerCo @SolitaNQ @MacandWild,” they wrote.

We know, we never thought we’d be saying this either. pic.twitter.com/cVRMSLSDq6 — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) November 2, 2020

The tweet has more than 20 000 replies, with many branding the store ‘classy’ while others instead suggested supporting small businesses and local independent restaurants rather than multi-national chains.