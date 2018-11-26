Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront has now incorporated the popular pastime into their latest offering. Pictures: Supplied

Remember when brunch used to be just a simple affair? You’d miss breakfast and pop into a local café to get a quick bite, and that would be it. Now brunch has become the trendy date for well-heeled millennials who prefer their breakfast with a dash of swank on the side.

It’s no surprise that restaurants and hotels have found a way to share in the spoils.

Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront has now incorporated the popular pastime into their latest offering.

Called Breakers Brunch, this is no ordinary spread. It’s a classy affair that takes place every Saturday at Tobago’s Restaurant and Terrace.

The Dubai-style sessions run from 12.30pm to 2.30pm, and to make the most of your experience, get there early. Also, when making your reservation, be sure to request a table close to the water’s edge.

But first, what will R550 get you?

When you enter the restaurant, your taste buds will immediately perk up at the sight of a sushi station, fresh seafood and doughnut wall.

The key is to show some restraint, because if the menu is explained to you properly, you’ll know that they are just the start of the experience.

The dessert station with its yummy doughnut wall.

You’ll still have to make your way through the mains (three to choose from) and your sides (two options), all of which are ordered via your waiter.

If you still haven’t slipped into a food coma, then it’s off to the doughnut wall and chocolate fountain. Do try the crème brûlée if you make it that far.

For R695, cocktails and mocktails are included.

It’s clear that the hotel has a specific clientele in mind with the Breakers Brunch. Keen to attract the younger crowd, they’ve even got in a DJ to play some laid-back house tracks.

For those who are overworked and overstressed, there’s a complimentary massage on standby.

Sushi lovers will be on cloud 9!

The one-of-a-kind brunch ticks all the right boxes, but still, I can’t help but think it would be much better suited for a sundowners-style dinner.

Either way, it’s bound to be a hit this summer. So the next time your bestie says “let’s do brunch, darling”, you’ll know where to go.

Booking info: 0214413000 or email [email protected]