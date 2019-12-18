They have an assortment of vegan milkshakes to try from. Picture by Bhekikhaya Mabaso

The Naked Kitchen and Coffee Bar is a trendy gourmet deli and coffee concept and the brainchild of Shaun Els and Victor Barbosa, the pair behind Naked Coffee, which started in Melrose Arch. This comfy, casual, cool and contemporary coffee office has branches in Morningside, Sandton City Shopping Mall, and now Sea Point in Cape Town.

Naked makes vegan food that is so good, you can literally taste its integrity.

Millennials are the most frequent customers at this upmarket establishment as the Naked Kitchen appeals to several scruples this generation shares and refuses to compromise on, such as a menu with variety, convenience, the ability to experiment with different food without needing culinary experience, quality, freshness, an appropriate focus on coffee – and food lovingly and respectfully prepared from carefully sourced ingredients.

“Our choices of location are always exciting with the focus being on a fantastic full sensory experience,” said Brabosa. “Our DNA will always have an element of emerald green, marble, brass, and concrete. A fusion of beautiful work space and restaurant features.”