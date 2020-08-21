Cape Town restaurateur Andrew Flanagan opens fourth restaurant

Despite the challenges facing the food and beverage industry as a result of the coronavirus, restaurateur Andrew Flanagan has expanded his restaurant portfolio with a fourth Poké Co restaurant.

The restaurant opened in Claremont, Cape Town on Friday, August 14.

The Poké Co specialise in sushi dishes. They also offer a variety of poké bowls, but if you are feeling creative you can make your own.

Flanagan's idea to open a specialised poké bar in Cape Town was sparked while travelling in 2015, and fast forward to March 2017, he opened a delivery-only kitchen in a corner of his girlfriend’s jewellery studio. Based on the success of this, Flanagan took the plunge and opened his first customer-facing store in January 2018 on Loop Street.

“I discovered that poké has all the flavours we love in sushi, rediscovered in a unique, spontaneous, and convenient way. I realised that it was missing from the seafood scene in Cape Town and felt it was an opportunity that I couldn’t miss out on. The Poké Co offers customers fast-casual dining experience, specialising in healthy and delicious poké and smoothie bowls, within an environment that enables customers to leave feeling inspired and rejuvenated. The brand is based on a simple vision to do good: to your taste buds; your body; the community, and the environment. I couldn’t be prouder of what we as a team have achieved,” he said.