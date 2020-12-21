Chef Peter Tempelhoff launches new restaurant at Buitenverwachting wine farm

Following the success of FYN and Greenhouse chef Peter Tempelhoff has now opened a new restaurant called Beyond at Buitenverwachting wine farm in Cape Town. Tempelhoff is no stranger when it comes to charting a new course, pioneering a new concept, or simply making a courageous culinary statement. The new concept, Beyond, comes with the dual challenge of offering something fresh while acknowledging the estate’s storied past and centuries of history. Tempelhoff said ingredients were the soul of the restaurant. “If I could choose a quote, to sum up, the philosophy behind the food at Beyond, it would be something Marco Pierre White said: “Mother nature is the artist, we are just cooks,” he said.

Consequently, sustainable and seasonal produce and deep respect for provenance will inform the menu. Ingredient-centric dishes will revolve around free-range extra-matured rare-breed cattle, site-specific Karoo lamb, heirloom organic vegetables, sustainable small fish, unique hard-to-source ingredients barely touched by human hands, the list goes on. A confidently simplistic approach will see Tempelhoff and his team craft these seasonally significant flavours into a memorable culinary experience.

“We’re going back to the roots of the restaurant. And simultaneously redefining the meaning of ’restaurant’- as a place of restoration. This will see food that comforts and nurtures served à la carte, to old-fashioned service standards,” he said.

Tempelhoff will be joined in this exciting new episode by core members of his stellar team of long-standing partners, service and beverage director Jennifer Hugé, culinary director Ashley Moss, and head chef, Julia du Toit.

Beyond serves lunch and dinner every day Tuesday to Saturday (save Sunday, which is a lunch sitting only). Lunch is served from 12pm until 3pm and dinner is served from 7 pm until 9.30pm.

