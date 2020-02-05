Pictures: Supplied

Cape Town’s influencers, fashionistas, marketing and events executives and representatives of the media converged on a new venue at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). The triple-volume glass atrium facade of CTICC 2 is a spectacle at night-time, and this new cosmopolitan venue floats high above the six-storey, light-filled building.

It is the perfect spot in Cape Town for elegant and sophisticated events that demand an exhilarating setting. The views up Adderley Street and the sight of Table Mountain from up there is breath-taking.

The idea behind the ‘CTICC presents Summer Nights’ launch was to introduce the Mountain View Terrace to Capetonians and potential clients looking for a rooftop venue to host their summer events, including art fairs and music soirees, birthdays, bar mitzvahs and other parties, wedding receptions, photo shoots, fashion shows and product launches.

With this new venue, the CTICC demonstrates that it is more than a globally recognised conference centre.

In addition to the 561m2 Mountain View Terrace, CTICC 2 also boasts a stylish, more intimate rooftop venue, the Harbour View Terrace (which at 222m2 can accommodate up to 85 guests), overlooking the city’s vibrant harbour district with the Atlantic Ocean as its backdrop; CTICC 1 offers a Roof Terrace Room that leads onto an outdoor balcony.