The pool deck at The Cape Milner Hotel.

While January is all about new year’s resolutions and undoing the damage of our overindulgences during the festive season, sometimes it’s too much too soon when you’re a bit blue about going back to work. Centrally situated, The Cape Milner Hotel is perfect for a quick lunch away from the office that feels like you’re in another world, this hidden gem is offering a phenomenal two-for-one special for the month of January.

Order from the burger or wrap menu or select a Caesar Salad and receive the second meal free of charge, whichever is cheaper.

Enjoy your lunch in the trendy Glass Lounge, on the shady terrace or lounge around the pool while you pretend that you’re still on holiday.

Order a craft beer or glass of wine and really feel like you’re on an endless summer - the diet can wait until February!

Valid any week day from 2 to 31 January, between 12pm and 3pm.

For further information please call 021 426 1101 or visit www.capemilner.com.