The menu at The Kove Collection’s Firefish Restaurant at the V&A Waterfront has undergone a summer makeover, with new dishes complementing established favourites across fresh seafood, tender meat and trendy sushi dishes.



There are also some tasty tweaks to existing dishes which update them for what is set to be a sizzling summer season in Cape Town.

New to the Firefish offering are starters like:

Fried Goat’s Cheese with sweet chilli & apple

Pan-Roasted Asparagus with white bean hummus, walnut pesto & flatbread;

Herbed Barley Salad and Grilled Cauliflower Steaks.





New Main Course dishes include:

Pan-Roasted Swordfish

White Fish Sandwich;

Buttermilk-Fried Chicken Burger

Baby Back Ribs





Desserts now include:

Iced Nougat with salted almonds, sour cream & honey jelly and a tantalising Lemon Tart.