The menu at The Kove Collection’s Firefish Restaurant at the V&A Waterfront has undergone a summer makeover, with new dishes complementing established favourites across fresh seafood, tender meat and trendy sushi dishes.
There are also some tasty tweaks to existing dishes which update them for what is set to be a sizzling summer season in Cape Town.
New to the Firefish offering are starters like:
- Fried Goat’s Cheese with sweet chilli & apple
- Pan-Roasted Asparagus with white bean hummus, walnut pesto & flatbread;
- Herbed Barley Salad and Grilled Cauliflower Steaks.
New Main Course dishes include:
- Pan-Roasted Swordfish
- White Fish Sandwich;
- Buttermilk-Fried Chicken Burger
- Baby Back Ribs
Desserts now include:
- Iced Nougat with salted almonds, sour cream & honey jelly and a tantalising Lemon Tart.
Situated in a pristine spot at the V&A Waterfront, with panoramic views of Table Mountain, Firefish is a serene harbour-side space from which guests can observe Cape Town’s most bustling and cosmopolitan scene, while sampling sensational seafood - fresh from the ocean and hot off the grill.