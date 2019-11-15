Kalk Bay in Cape Town has been named one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world by Forbes magazine, and with its stunning views of the sea and mountains as well as its laidback cafe culture it’s easy to see why.
One of the best spots to soak up the best of Kalk Bay is The Courtyard Cafe in the Main Road.
The location and layout turns it into an oasis from the hustle and bustle, but you can still people watch and sea watch from the deck or go a little deeper and enjoy a quieter space with a mountain view.
While the restaurant is carnivore-friendly, it is at heart a vegan restaurant serving plant-based cuisine.
Our visit was to taste the “root to tip” summer menu launched by Chef Michael Keating and owner Jolene Kritzinger, accompanied by wines from Catherine Marshall Winery.