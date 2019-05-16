Krispy Kreme is coming to Cape Town

The saying goes, when one door closes another one opens and Cape Town doughnut lovers have some sugary goodness on the horizon. Just a few months after Dunkin’ Donuts closed it doors, another American franchise, Krispy Kreme has announced they plan to open their first Cape Town store later this year.

“The home of the ‘original glazed doughnut’ is coming to Cape Town! Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, an iconic brand in existence since 1937 will be opening their first Cape Town store towards the end of 2019,” it said in a statement.

While the exact location of the new store has not yet been confirmed, it will be “in the heart of the Mother City.”

Gerry Thomas, managing director of Krispy Kreme South Africa says: ‘’Krispy Kreme’s unique hot doughnut experience has certainly created memories in South Africa since our iconic sweet treat brand launched in 2015. It’s been a long time coming but the establishment of the Cape Town market is hugely significant and extremely exciting.’’

The doughnut franchise opened its first store in Rosebank, Johannesburg in 2015 and now has 16 stores across Gauteng and KZN.

