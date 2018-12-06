La Colombe in Constantia is the sixth best restaurant in the world. Pictures: Andrea van der Spuy

The world's largest and most trusted travel website, TripAdvisor, has announced its top fine dining restaurants for 2018 in the Traveller's Choice Awards, with La Colombe in Constantia being named 6th best restaurant in the world.



Award winners were determined using an algorithm that analyses the millions of reviews and opinions collected over a 12-month period from travellers around the world – taking into consideration quality and quantity of the reviews.





TripAdvisor describes La Colombe a fantastic fine dining experience. Pictures: Andrea van der Spuy

One spot up from last year's ranking, the La Colombe team headed by chef proprietor, Scot Kirton, and executive chef, James Gaag, can be very proud of this international recognition.





TripAdvisor described the Western Cape spot as a "fantastic fine dining experience".









It is the only South African restaurant to be recognised on TripAdvisor'sTop 25.





Chef-proprietor Scot Kirton, says: "La Colombe has consistently received world-wide acclaim and our passionate team is extremely proud to be recognised amongst the top restaurants in the world by TripAdvisor!”





The number one spot was awarded to the sublime - Au Crocodile in Strasbourg, France.



