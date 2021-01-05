Looking to be a restaurateur? Now’s your chance as La Mouette is for sale

Award-winning restaurant, La Mouette is for sale. Based in Sea Point, the restaurant which is well-established and fully-licensed, is seeking a new owner. La Mouette is a renowned Cape Town institution, with over a decade spent serving local and international diners. As stated by the owner Gerrit Bruwer, “After just over 10 years in the restaurant industry, the time has come for me to hand over the reins as I embark on a new venture.” Housed in an original feature Tudor-style house, La Mouette was once the local mayor's home. The spacious 90-seater restaurant is spread across two storeys and four dining rooms – offering versatility as well as ample room for socially-distanced dining – the restaurant boasts six fireplaces, original wooden floors, a bar/lounge area and an outdoor cobblestone courtyard with a stone fountain; making it ideal for al fresco summer dining under the stars.

Since opening in 2010, La Mouette has been awarded international and national accolades, including TripAdvisor's 2020 list of the 10 Best Fine Dining Restaurants in Africa, the 2018 Writer’s Choice Top Rated Restaurant. The team has brought in many strong online reviews including 4.5/5 Google reviews, 4.8/5 Facebook reviews and 4.5/5 reviews on TripAdvisor.

“Our ethos remains timeless, which is why La Mouette enjoys the lineage it does, and as evidenced in the ongoing feedback from our guests.”

While admittedly a difficult time for the global hospitality community, history has shown that once a threat lifts, the economy benefits from a massive boom.

Bruwer says: “We have seen this pattern time and time again – trade is revived and reinvigorated as consumers celebrate a return to some degree of normality. This is anticipated to be especially true of the hospitality industry, with all of us having missed travelling, dining out and spending time with the people we love.”