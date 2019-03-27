Photo by Chan Walrus from Pexels
The streets of Cape Town will soon come  alive with the sounds of jazz as thousands  of local and international visitors flock to the  city for the annual Cape Town International  Jazz Festival. 

The two-day music  spectacular means that visitors to the Cape  will also make time to visit and explore other  parts of the beautiful city while they are  here. 

And with so much to do and so little  time to cram it all in, there’s no doubt that  visiting some of our world-class restaurants  will be at the top of the list for many.

If you’re going to be taking a break from the  jazz to catch up with friends over lunch or  dinner, here a few options you can try.

Villa 47

Located in the city’s popular food strip,  Bree Street, Villa 47 offers three culinary  experiences, each with a very different  feel all under one roof. 

Locanda, is spread  across two floors - the ground and middle  floor.

If you’re looking for relaxed, bistro-style  Italian cuisine then look no further than this  gem. 

Guests can pop in for lunch (12noon  - 4pm ) or dinner (6 pm- 10 pm) and enjoy  regional speciality dishes before heading  to the jazz. 

The extensive menu includes  a selection of pasta and risotto, speciality  cheeses and cold meat platters and dessert.

The garden-style courtyard discreetly located  behind Locanda on the ground floor is  where you’ll find Martini Terrazza.

The lounge and bar area is great for  enjoying pre-dinner drinks. 

The menu here  encourages sharing style plates with tailormade canapé selections. Martini Terrazza  opens from Tuesday to Saturday from 4  pm – 11 pm. 

For a more intimate dining  experience, The Function Room is available  for private hire. Guests can enjoy an  undisturbed lunch or dinner at this exclusive  space and enjoy the offerings available from  the breakfast, lunch and dinner menu.


* Address: 47 Bree Street, Cape Town
Contact [email protected] 021 418 2740

Charango Barbacoa

A new kid on the block, Charango is a South  American-style grill house also located in  Bree Street. If you love different cuts of  meat, then you will love Charango.

This spot is cosy yet casual and the  seating flows onto the sidewalk for a more  relaxed setting. 

The menu includes a range of light starters, sides and salads  and deliciously meaty mains which come  highly recommended.

If you don’t know  much about different meat cuts, the  knowledgeable waiters are there to assist  and they can recommend the best meal to  satisfy your lunch or dinner needs.

Address: 114 on Bree | 114 Bree St, Cape Town 
Tel: 021 422 0757
Open: Tuesday – Sunday : 12:00 to 02:00 am
(Kitchen closes at 22:00)

Umi

This is worth your efforts and worth the visit,  you can’t come to Cape Town and not go  to Camps Bay. Umi is a modern Japanese  restaurant on Camps Bay’s popular and  very trendy beach front. 

The menu includes  traditional Japanese dishes with inventive  twists and local flavour.

Guests can enjoy fresh, healthy dishes from  fresh oysters, sushi, fish, rice and noodles  and even meat dishes if you’re looking  for variety. 

And don’t forget to stop by  the whisky bar for an extensive selection  of wine, bubbly and cocktails. 

Hopefully  jazz weekend comes with good weather so  guests can also enjoy picturesque views of  the ocean from the outdoor terrace.


Address: 201 The Promenade, Victoria Road,  Camps Bay
Contact 021 437 1802
Emails: [email protected] 