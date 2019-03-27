Photo by Chan Walrus from Pexels

The streets of Cape Town will soon come alive with the sounds of jazz as thousands of local and international visitors flock to the city for the annual Cape Town International Jazz Festival.



The two-day music spectacular means that visitors to the Cape will also make time to visit and explore other parts of the beautiful city while they are here.





And with so much to do and so little time to cram it all in, there’s no doubt that visiting some of our world-class restaurants will be at the top of the list for many.





If you’re going to be taking a break from the jazz to catch up with friends over lunch or dinner, here a few options you can try.





Villa 47









Charango Barbacoa





A new kid on the block, Charango is a South American-style grill house also located in Bree Street. If you love different cuts of meat, then you will love Charango.

This spot is cosy yet casual and the seating flows onto the sidewalk for a more relaxed setting.

The menu includes a range of light starters, sides and salads and deliciously meaty mains which come highly recommended.

If you don’t know much about different meat cuts, the knowledgeable waiters are there to assist and they can recommend the best meal to satisfy your lunch or dinner needs.

Address: 114 on Bree | 114 Bree St, Cape Town Tel: 021 422 0757 Email: [email protected] Open: Tuesday – Sunday : 12:00 to 02:00 am (Kitchen closes at 22:00)



Umi











