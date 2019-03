Photo by Chan Walrus from Pexels

The streets of Cape Town will soon come alive with the sounds of jazz as thousands of local and international visitors flock to the city for the annual Cape Town International Jazz Festival.



The two-day music spectacular means that visitors to the Cape will also make time to visit and explore other parts of the beautiful city while they are here.





And with so much to do and so little time to cram it all in, there’s no doubt that visiting some of our world-class restaurants will be at the top of the list for many.





If you’re going to be taking a break from the jazz to catch up with friends over lunch or dinner, here a few options you can try.





Villa 47









Charango Barbacoa





A new kid on the block, Charango is a South American-style grill house also located in Bree Street. If you love different cuts of meat, then you will love Charango.

This spot is cosy yet casual and the seating flows onto the sidewalk for a more relaxed setting.

The menu includes a range of light starters, sides and salads and deliciously meaty mains which come highly recommended.

If you don’t know much about different meat cuts, the knowledgeable waiters are there to assist and they can recommend the best meal to satisfy your lunch or dinner needs.

Address: 114 on Bree | 114 Bree St, Cape Town Tel: 021 422 0757 Email: [email protected] Open: Tuesday – Sunday : 12:00 to 02:00 am (Kitchen closes at 22:00)



Umi





This is worth your efforts and worth the visit, you can’t come to Cape Town and not go to Camps Bay. Umi is a modern Japanese restaurant on Camps Bay’s popular and very trendy beach front.

The menu includes traditional Japanese dishes with inventive twists and local flavour.

Guests can enjoy fresh, healthy dishes from fresh oysters, sushi, fish, rice and noodles and even meat dishes if you’re looking for variety.

And don’t forget to stop by the whisky bar for an extensive selection of wine, bubbly and cocktails.

Hopefully jazz weekend comes with good weather so guests can also enjoy picturesque views of the ocean from the outdoor terrace.

View this post on Instagram For lovers of fabulous Japanese fare, a vibey buzz and edgy yet elegant décor #foodies #kovecollection #lovecapetown www.umirestaurant.co.za A post shared by UMI Restaurant (@umirestaurantcpt) on Dec 2, 2017 at 4:37pm PST

Address: 201 The Promenade, Victoria Road, Camps Bay Contact 021 437 1802 Emails: [email protected]