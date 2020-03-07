Meatless March: Nitida wine farm launches plant-powered menu items

Nitida wine farm has added meat, egg, and dairy-free dishes to their restaurant menus for March.

Both Cassia and Tables situated at the Durbanville Wine Valley farm, have launched vegan menu items that will run throughout the month for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Pulled Oyster Mushrooms. Picture: Supplied

In a statement, restaurant director, Warren Swaffield said they wanted to add something different to their menus and have come up with what they think is a range of dishes that will not only suit vegans but will also surprise those who think plant-based meals are boring, tasteless and limited to only raw vegetables and tofu.

“We hope that these additions to our March menus will attract not only vegans but also those who are curious about meat-free meals and a plant-based lifestyle,” said Swaffield.

The menu at Cassia includes coconut and banana pancakes with pecan nuts and berry compote for breakfast or tian of lemon and basil risotto, barley and broccoli on a grilled field mushroom and aubergine in a spicy Szechuan sauce served with coconut-infused rice which is available for lunch and dinner, and desserts include pumpkin panna cotta with coconut ice cream or vegan crème Brulee with pistachio biscotti.

Cauliflower pops. Picture: Supplied

The Tables menu includes chocolate peanut butter and banana flapjacks with a homemade salted date caramel sauce, fresh bananas, seasonal berries and a sweet dukkha with a light icing sugar dusting for breakfast, as well as vegan BBQ pulled King oyster mushroom sourdough stack with a ginger-sesame mayo drizzle, wild rocket, tomato, pickled cucumbers, topped with onion crisp crunchy Asian-style slaw and a side of hand-cut BBQ salted skinny fries, and dessert is an enticing vegan chocolate mousse pot, layers of chocolate soil, vegan honeycomb and a homemade vegan lemon curd.

Vegan dessert. Picture: Supplied

Cassia is open Mondays to Saturdays for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and Sundays for breakfast and lunch.

For bookings, you can email [email protected]

Nitida is open Monday to Sunday for breakfast, Monday to Saturday for lunch, and only for lunch on Sundays.

For bookings, you can email [email protected]