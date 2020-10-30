Patron leaves R4K tip at Cape Town restaurant for charity

As Covid-19 swept around the world, it has utterly changed how people interact with one another.

But one unexpected side effect of the pandemic is that even with the distance between them, people are coming together.

Here in South Africa, one pizza restaurant, Massimo’s which is situated in Hout Bay, Cape Town, has been pushing a ‘Pay It Forward’ campaign where diners can buy virtual pizza slices and, for every six slices sold, the restaurant delivers an entire pizza to a local organisation or charity.

Last week, a Massimo’s diner stopped in for dinner and his bill was R415. But instead of leaving a 10% tip, he made a R4 000 contribution to the restaurant’s ‘Pay It Forward’ campaign which assists people of the Hout Bay area and organisations in need.

The organisations include the Fire & Police service victims of fire, flood and storms, Hout Bay snipers basketball club, Kronedal Music Academy, Amoyo Performing Arts Foundation, James House, youth and community support, Hout Bay CARES alcohol & drug rehabilitation project, Little Angels crèche, the Workspace which helps unemployed local people learn and develop jobs and employability skills, and any other deserving organisation, group or individual that finds themselves in need.