Fun, accessible Polkadraai wines served with guzzle-worthy popcorn. Picture: Supplied

Polkadraai-and-Popcorn is back. When this wine tasting first launched at Stellenbosch Hills, it was well received by wine lovers and foodies alike. 

They’ve teamed up with yummy Guzzle & Wolf Gourmet Popcorn to give you the perfect reason to rustle up your posse and head out to the Stellenbosch Winelands.

For the new Polkadraai-and-Popcorn series, which will run from December 1, 2019 to April, 30, 2020, the moreish superstars will be: the Polkadraai Sauvignon Blanc Brut, the Chenin Blanc/Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, and The Pinotage/Merlot.

The Polkadraai Sauvignon Blanc Brut, is a refreshing drier-style bubbly notable for lively fruit flavours and a kissing-crisp acidity. There's a flavoursome reminder of tropical fruit with hints of litchis, gooseberries and green figs, and long, lingering finish. The Brut is served with Guzzle & Wolf's Coconut & Chia Seeds Popcorn.

Pop in for some Polkadraai and Popcorn at Stellenbosch Hills this summer. Picture: Supplied

The Chenin Blanc/Sauvignon Blanc, is a wine that's at its best when chilled. In a glass, it's star bright with a green tinge. The aroma recalls grassiness while the taste of tropical fruit. The popcorn partner here is Salted Caramel.

The Rosé is made with Shiraz and in a drier style. Upon savouring the wine, you're likely to be reminded of red berries and flower petals. There's a hint of sweet melon and stone fruit too. It's accompanied in this tasting by the unique Cinnamon & Pretzel Popcorn.

The Polkadraai Pinotage/Merlot, makes you think of berries. It's a perfect match with the Dark Chocolate Popcorn.

The popcorn and wine pairing costs just R55 per person. So affordable in fact you just have to make it a group activity. Each session runs for about 30 minutes, but there's also plenty of opportunity to explore the other ranges of quality wines for which Stellenbosch Hills is famous.

The tastings take place at the winery, Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm and Saturday 10am to 3pm.