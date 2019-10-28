Fun, accessible Polkadraai wines served with guzzle-worthy popcorn. Picture: Supplied

Polkadraai-and-Popcorn is back. When this wine tasting first launched at Stellenbosch Hills, it was well received by wine lovers and foodies alike. They’ve teamed up with yummy Guzzle & Wolf Gourmet Popcorn to give you the perfect reason to rustle up your posse and head out to the Stellenbosch Winelands.

For the new Polkadraai-and-Popcorn series, which will run from December 1, 2019 to April, 30, 2020, the moreish superstars will be: the Polkadraai Sauvignon Blanc Brut, the Chenin Blanc/Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, and The Pinotage/Merlot.

The Polkadraai Sauvignon Blanc Brut, is a refreshing drier-style bubbly notable for lively fruit flavours and a kissing-crisp acidity. There's a flavoursome reminder of tropical fruit with hints of litchis, gooseberries and green figs, and long, lingering finish. The Brut is served with Guzzle & Wolf's Coconut & Chia Seeds Popcorn.

Pop in for some Polkadraai and Popcorn at Stellenbosch Hills this summer. Picture: Supplied

The Chenin Blanc/Sauvignon Blanc, is a wine that's at its best when chilled. In a glass, it's star bright with a green tinge. The aroma recalls grassiness while the taste of tropical fruit. The popcorn partner here is Salted Caramel.

The Rosé is made with Shiraz and in a drier style. Upon savouring the wine, you're likely to be reminded of red berries and flower petals. There's a hint of sweet melon and stone fruit too. It's accompanied in this tasting by the unique Cinnamon & Pretzel Popcorn.

The Polkadraai Pinotage/Merlot, makes you think of berries. It's a perfect match with the Dark Chocolate Popcorn.